Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36, becomes the 37th recipient of the Dr. James R. Miller Award July 27 at the 25th Maryland Commodity Classic in Centreville.
Del. Regina Boyce, D-43A, introduces her legislative colleague Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36, who received the Dr. James R. Miller Award at the 25th Maryland Commodity Classic.
CENTREVILLE — At the 25th Maryland Commodity Classic, Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36, became the 37th recipient of the Dr. James R. Miller Award.
Jacobs was recognized at the event Thursday, July 27, held all day at the Queen Anne’s County 4-H Park near Centreville.
Del. Regina Boyce, D-43A, Baltimore City, introduced Jacobs. As she made her way to the podium, she blew him a kiss.
Boyce, who serves with Jacobs on the Environment and Transportation Committee as vice-chair, said Jacobs has “lived a life of service.”
She said she was “honored to know (Jacobs) for the past five years” and that he is a “strong member who puts integrity first” as they work “across the aisle.”
Boyce cited a long list of Jacobs’ accomplishments in agricultural leadership. He represents Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties in the Maryland House of Delegates.
Jacobs said he didn’t know he would be the recipient of the Miller award when he came to the event, and was “honored to receive it.”
“My mother’s side were all farmers, and my father’s side were all watermen,” Jacobs said. “Farming and fishing are near and dear to my heart.”
“It means a great deal to me,” he said. “I know my mother’s up in Heaven smiling at me right now.”
As a member since 2015 of the 20-member Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review, Jacobs said, “Farmers and fishermen are the most regulated industries in Maryland.”
Lindsay Thompson, executive director of the Maryland Grain Producers Association, said, “My job in Annapolis is made easier because of delegates like Jay Jacobs.”
In turn, Jacobs praised Thompson for “the unbelievable job she does in Annapolis,” he said. “You should be so proud of her.”
Established in 1988, the award recognizes a professional non-grower or farmer leader for contributions to the grain industry. It is awarded annually by the trade organization Maryland Grain Producers.
Previously known as the Man of the Year Award, it was renamed in 2004 for Miller, who directed the University of Maryland’s Agronomy department for 22 years and helped educate Maryland grain farmers.
