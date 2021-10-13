Officers from the Talbot County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 112th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown, from left, Elijah Cephas and Jared Wallace.
Officers from the Eastern Correctional Institution who graduated in the 112th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown in the front, from left, Shelbi Bosley and Nathan Chisum. Seated in the second row, from left, are Amber Dale, Teasia Duncan, Tamara Floyd, Geoffrey Gibbs Sr., Glenn Gromel, Ryan Hall and Andrew Horsey Jr. In the third row, from left, are Latashia Kellam, Shisha Kellam, Timothy Kulp, Warren Mallick, Dustin Newsom, Charles O’Neal, Janae’ Reavis and DeLisa Strand. In the back row, from left, are Tyler Sullivan, Markeeta Taylor, Love Tegoe, Zachary Towns and Jermaine Willis.
Officers from the Talbot County Department of Corrections who graduated in the 112th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury are shown, from left, Elijah Cephas and Jared Wallace.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
SALISBURY — Thirty-two jail and correctional officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Talbot counties graduated in the 112th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury.
Graduation exercises, which were held in Guerrieri Hall on the college campus, featured a commencement address by Debora Darden, warden of the Eastern Correctional Institution.
John C. Moses, director of criminal justice at Wor-Wic, and Rob Dell’Erba, ESCJA coordinator, presided at the ceremony. Glenn Gromel of ECI was the class speaker.
In addition to Gromel, graduates included Rita Ampofo, Kendra Hitch, Daphne James, Melody McIntyre, Stacey Morton and Ted Taylor from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections, Caleb Foster and Taylor Hartman of the Worcester County Jail and Detention Center, Shelbi Bosley, Nathan Chisum, Amber Dale, Teasia Duncan, Tamara Floyd, Geoffrey Gibbs Sr., Ryan Hall, Andrew Horsey Jr., Latashia Kellam, Shisha Kellam, Timothy Kulp, Warren Mallick, Dustin Newsom, Charles O’Neal, Janae’ Reavis, DeLisa Strand, Tyler Sullivan, Markeeta Taylor, Love Tegoe, Zachary Towns and Jermaine Willis of ECI and Elijah Cephas and Jared Wallace of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
