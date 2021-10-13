SALISBURY — Thirty-two jail and correctional officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Talbot counties graduated in the 112th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury.

Graduation exercises, which were held in Guerrieri Hall on the college campus, featured a commencement address by Debora Darden, warden of the Eastern Correctional Institution.

John C. Moses, director of criminal justice at Wor-Wic, and Rob Dell’Erba, ESCJA coordinator, presided at the ceremony. Glenn Gromel of ECI was the class speaker.

In addition to Gromel, graduates included Rita Ampofo, Kendra Hitch, Daphne James, Melody McIntyre, Stacey Morton and Ted Taylor from the Wicomico County Department of Corrections, Caleb Foster and Taylor Hartman of the Worcester County Jail and Detention Center, Shelbi Bosley, Nathan Chisum, Amber Dale, Teasia Duncan, Tamara Floyd, Geoffrey Gibbs Sr., Ryan Hall, Andrew Horsey Jr., Latashia Kellam, Shisha Kellam, Timothy Kulp, Warren Mallick, Dustin Newsom, Charles O’Neal, Janae’ Reavis, DeLisa Strand, Tyler Sullivan, Markeeta Taylor, Love Tegoe, Zachary Towns and Jermaine Willis of ECI and Elijah Cephas and Jared Wallace of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.