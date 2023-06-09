Jail and correctional officers graduate

Local graduates in the 116th entrance-level class at the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy are shown, from left, Christopher Reitz and Destiny Schlichting of the Dorchester County Department of Corrections and Skyler Kilmon and Chandler Dyott of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
SALISBURY — Twenty-four jail and correctional officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester and Talbot counties graduated in the 116th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury.
Graduation exercises, which were held in Guerrieri Hall on the college campus, featured a commencement address by William Bailey, warden at the Eastern Correctional Institution.
John C. Moses, Wor-Wic director of criminal justice, and Donald Rollyson Jr., assistant director of the ESCJA, presided at the ceremony. Patrice Purnell of ECI was the class speaker.
In addition to Purnell, graduates included Timothy Howell, Erica McFarlin and Tiffany Purnell of the Worcester County Jail and Detention Center, Tiffiney Dennis, Briana Randolph, Tamika Watson and Quonziara Wharton of the Wicomico County Department of Corrections, Alonzo Davis of the Somerset County Detention Center, Siedah Artis, Rob Bridenbaugh, Jack East, Cristiano Ferreira Do Nascimento, Devynn Hancock, Tineka Harmon, Jeffrey Labo, Nelson Long, Dustin Palen, Evens Saintil and Ceylon Trader of ECI, Christopher Reitz and Destiny Schlichting of the Dorchester County Department of Corrections and Chandler Dyott and Skyler Kilmon of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.
