Jail and correctional officers graduate

Local graduates in the 116th entrance-level class at the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy are shown, from left, Christopher Reitz and Destiny Schlichting of the Dorchester County Department of Corrections and Skyler Kilmon and Chandler Dyott of the Talbot County Department of Corrections.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SALISBURY — Twenty-four jail and correctional officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester and Talbot counties graduated in the 116th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury.


