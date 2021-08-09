ST. MICHAELS — Jaime Windon resigned Aug. 9 from the Commissioners of St. Michaels following a spate of contentious issues and key votes, during which she has often been the single commissioner against the four other elected officials.
Following her immediate resignation on Monday, the town announced they would fill Windon’s vacancy with an interim commissioner until May 2022, when her seat is up for election.
Windon said she did not resign “without regret” but felt forced, given “recent events, conflicts and controversies” in the town that have affected her ability to govern St. Michaels.
Her resignation comes shortly after the town has been grappling with a “new direction” that has split some residents of the town against the business community.
The commissioners have voted 4-1 on some key policy issues, with Windon the sole vote in opposition. That includes a cut to St. Michaels tourism advertising budget this spring, which drew intense criticism from the business community, and the firing of longtime town manager Jean Weisman in late June.
Windon, co-owner of Lyon Distilling Company in St. Michaels, was first elected as a commissioner in 2014. She has long been a champion for small businesses.
Windon’s full statement can be read below.
“For the last seven years I have enjoyed serving the town of Saint Michaels. It is both a privilege and an honor to be a commissioner, and it is a role that I strived to fulfill to the best of my ability with dedication and integrity. However, recent events, conflicts and controversies prove to be a continual challenge to my ability to maintain excellence in governance and create positive change through my position.
“It is not without regret that I have come to the decision that I can no longer serve as part of this commission, and am therefore resigning, effective immediately. Thank you to our dedicated public servants: the police department, public works, the office staff and all those who volunteer their time on the many boards and committees, your efforts make this town a wonderful place to live and it has been a pleasure working alongside each of you.”
“Best wishes to those that are entrusted with guiding and governing our town. I look forward to finding new ways to serve Saint Michaels in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.