Jay Fleming Photography moves to Kent Island

STEVENSVILLE — Renowned photographer Jay Fleming has moved his photography studio from Annapolis to Kent Island. Considered a superstar photographer by many people who know his work, Fleming’s new studio is now located at 1415 Sonny Schulz Boulevard, Suite B, in Stevensville. Of the new location, Fleming said he is pleased to have found the space available and affordable.
Just released is Fleming’s second book, titled “Island Life” which focuses on life and wildlife images on both Tangier Island in Virginia, and Smith Island, the only two inhabited off-shore islands in the Chesapeake Bay.
Fleming exhibit and sign books from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Trippe Gallery in downtown Easton.
His first book, “Working the Water” was released in 2016, themed about watermen on the Chesapeake Bay and the rapidly changing seafood industry. Both books are packed full of photographs catching an artistic view of life around the Chesapeake Bay.
Fleming’s photographs include underwater scenes, portraits of laborers working in oyster shucking houses, workboats at all times of day, and a full spectrum of life on the Bay. Both books sell, in hardback only, for $55.
Fleming grew up in the Arnold area across the Bay Bridge, the son of a former National Geographic photographer. He inherited his father’s old Nikon film camera when he was 13 years old, and a passion began for Fleming over the years that eventually grew into a career.
One reviewer describes him, saying, “Jay’s talent is undeniable, his photography is not only beautiful but purposeful ... Jay considers himself to be extremely fortunate to have found a livelihood that both satisfies his creativity and simultaneously supports his beliefs in environmental conservation.”
Fleming is a graduate of both Broadneck High School and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, located along the St. Mary’s River, in St. Mary’s City (Maryland’s first capitol), in St. Mary’s County. At only 34, his career, though very accomplished already, seems to be just getting underway. He has received numerous awards, and has standing exhibits of his photography in several locations around the Eastern Shore, and a permanent one in Annapolis.
