EASTON — The Talbot County Council welcomed Fred Hughes, founder and president of Jazz Alive, to the Aug. 24 meeting, where he gave a presentation on the organization’s plans for the coming year.
Established in 2019, Jazz Alive’s mission is dedicated to preserving the jazz art form. As a performer, Hughes said he realized he was not seeing a lot of young people in the audience for his shows. Through Jazz Tales, he has featured regional artists online from his studio in Royal Oak. He has partnered with Easton Middle School and Easton High School, exposing over 128 students to jazz artists for free.
Supported by the Maryland State Arts Council and Talbot County Arts Council, Jazz Alive is offering concerts locally and continues to look for sponsors and venues to support its programming.
Beginning this fall, Hughes is helping to start the Delmarva Youth Jazz Orchestra with Easton Middle School band teacher Donna Ewing in order to provide students with the opportunity to play with great musicians across the Delmarva Peninsula. The Orchestra will expose students to the professional side of jazz performances.
“My wife and I attended a Jazz Alive concert in St. Michaels and really enjoyed it. We are excited you are bringing jazz back to the area. I think you are doing a wonderful thing for our community and thank you for your efforts,” said Council member Corey Pack.
More information about Jazz Alive and the developing Delmarva Youth Jazz Orchestra can be found at www.jazz-alive.org.
(0) comments
