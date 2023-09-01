EASTON — This little Talbot County town is artistically hitting above its weight thanks to all of the hard programming work at the Avalon Theatre. They are hosting the Avalon Jazz Experience, which will bring three different artists to the big theater. This will begin tonight with Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Saturday is trumpeter Dominick Farinacci and the festival closes on Sunday with “Tony Bennett’s favorite singer,” Allan Harris.
“I think this is the best lineup that has ever been presented,” said Richard Marks, founder of the Dock Street Foundation. “It is beyond belief to have these three acts on the same weekend in Easton. Just remarkable.”
There will be some humor in addition to great musicianship.
“Sammy is a hoot,” Marks said. “Dominick is a world-class musician, and his stage presence has a warmth that is unparalleled. He goes far beyond just the ballads.”
He calls Allan Harris an institution.
“It is icing on the cake to have him finish up on Sunday,” he said.
“I have seen Sammy Miller and the Congregation before,” said jazz fan Hugh Panero, who is known for founding XM Radio. “Their music is a lot of fun. It is very much audience participation. Dominick is spectacular and has been to Easton before. These are the kind of acts you would see in a major city whether it be D.C. or N.Y.”
Panero said the festival is a great way to spend the weekend “with all the great things going on in Easton — you know great food, great lodging and great music.”
Tonight at 8 p.m., Sammy Miller and the Congregation will take the stage. Their show focuses on the music of 1973. Does that include “Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” or the fusion ensemble Weather Report? Hard to say, but this band is upbeat and as accessible as jazz can get. Get ready to stomp and sweat with their youthful verve. Miller was trained at Juilliard as a drummer. He brings rarefied chops to the service of good fun.
Within his ensemble is Molly Miller. This guitarist has toured with Jason Mraz and has a doctorate of musical arts in guitar performance. The good doctor shreds while keeping a firm eye on the underlying song’s structure.
“This is feel good party jazz, harking back to the ‘20s and ‘30s. It’s brassy, stomp your feet and dance music, and it’s got the raw, uplifting vibe of a New Orleans street parade,” according to the San Francisco Weekly.
After shaking it out with Sammy Miller and the Congregation, you may want to delight in Farinacci’s bell-like tone on his trumpet and quintet’s sensitive and percussive support. He can bop and he can ballad. Farinacci will be playing at 8 on Saturday, Sept. 2.
“Mr. Farinacci is a clear, declarative, forceful player. When Mr. Farinacci soloed, Mr. Diehl (pianist) accompanied, leaving fabulous acres of silence between chords,” wrote New York Times jazz critic Ben Ratliff.
“It’s rare to hear an artist who can balance finesse and fire, but Dominick Farinacci is the real deal, mixing class, charm, taste and skill in equal measure,” according to All About Jazz.
The final curtain will rise on Sunday at 3 p.m. for vocalist and educator Allan Harris.
Harris’ quintet is tight, rhythmic and toe tapping. He can scat and hit soaring low notes and has a smooth baritone delivery. He uses his music to educate on subjects like the African American experience in the western expansion of the 19th century.
The Miami Herald said: “Blessed with the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra and the sly elegance of Nat King Cole.”
Choose your jazz this weekend at the festival. From raucous to refined, erudite to transporting, this Jazz Experience is worth a listen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.