EASTON — This little Talbot County town is artistically hitting above its weight thanks to all of the hard programming work at the Avalon Theatre. They are hosting the Avalon Jazz Experience, which will bring three different artists to the big theater. This will begin tonight with Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Saturday is trumpeter Dominick Farinacci and the festival closes on Sunday with “Tony Bennett’s favorite singer,” Allan Harris.


  

