RIDGELY — Fourteen nominees were chosen from the Benedictine School this year as finalists for the Sister Jeannette Murray Award. The award in memory and honor of Sister Jeannette is a tribute to the core values of the organization: dignity of work, compassionate caring and hospitality.
This year, since COVID put a hold on the usual spring benefit, the finalists shared their experiences at Benedictine via videos online.
“Each nominee is remarkable in their own unique way,” Executive Director Scott Evans said, “and we wouldn’t be Benedictine without each and every one. Thank you to this year’s nominees for your professionalism, dedication, hard work, compassion and generosity! You are all inspirational!”
Financial support raised during this time will go directly to staff and support employees who have tirelessly made a difference in the lives of those we serve every day, Evans added.
Jenny Shorter, adult services residential director, was selected as the 2021 recipient on May 14.
“Jenny carries out her responsibilities as adult services residential director with tremendous patience, grace and empathy. She frequently sacrifices her own time outside of work to fill in whenever needed, and she always makes time for anyone who needs assurance or a kind word, staff and residents alike,” Evans said. “Thank you, Jenny, for the never-ending support you give all of those around you! And thank you to all of this year’s nominees for making Benedictine such a special place!”
The other 13 nominees were: Gail Newell, administrative assistant; LaChoya Brummell, direct support professional; Danielle Poore, transitional functional academics classroom teacher; Mary Lynn Wright, greenhouse manager; Lola Nagel, director of behavior supports; June Ward, transition total communications class instructor; Beverly King, cook; Galan Anderson, vocational liaison; Bobby Ebling, aquatics director and residential; Karen Gibson, finance payroll coordinator; Casey Townsend, discovery resource specialist; Frank Muscolino, IT help desk coordinator; and Sharon Walbert, lead house counselor.
These individuals all show compassion for their students and are an inspiration to their colleagues, Evans said, adding, they empower so many others at Benedictine to do their jobs so well.
Benedictine is one of the most comprehensive providers of services for children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism. It offers a year-round educational program and 365 day residential program for students ages 5-21. Students come from throughout Maryland, as well as adjoining states. Benedictine’s adult program provides community living, meaningful day, and employment services on the Eastern Shore and Annapolis.
