GALENA — Robbie Jester, a 36-year-old chef raised in Galena, was, literally, the first to walk into the “Pressure Cooker,” a reality cooking show that premiered on Netflix this past Friday.
Spoiler alert: Jester was also the last to walk out of the Pressure Cooker as the first ever winner of the show, taking with him the $100,000 grand prize.
Cooking show fans are familiar with the competitive individual and team challenges used to put chefs' skills to the test, but Pressure Cooker takes it a step further. Not only do chefs work together and compete against one another, but on this show, the eleven chefs live under one roof and vote on who among them will go home and who will win $100,000.
As of press time Wednesday, Pressure Cooker was trending number eight of the "Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. today" Netflix category.
“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Jester said of being a contestant on Pressure Cooker during a phone interview Monday.
Jester graduated from Kent County High School in 2003 before going on to The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y. His father was also a chef, and his parents owned several businesses in Kent and Cecil counties, including the Kitty Knight House in Georgetown and the Harbor House in Worton.
Jester has worked at various restaurants and hotels in the area, and has owned several of his own businesses.
Today, Jester lives in Delaware, where he runs Jest Events, a private chef and event company, and is an owner of Pizzeria Mariana in Newark, Del.
“I love the food (on the Eastern Shore), it’s some of my favorite food and my favorite classic combinations,” Jester said. “I wouldn’t be who I am, with the success I (have), without having grown up down there. I love it.”
Jester’s premiere dish on the show — meant to demonstrate who each contestant was as a chef — was Eastern Shore crab cakes.
“On a show like this (Pressure Cooker), that’s season number one, you don’t know what you’re doing, and they didn’t tell us ahead of time,” Jester said. “So other than knowing that we were going to be cooking, every single day, every single challenge was a surprise.”
Jester said he was contacted about being a contestant on the show through a direct message on Instagram. He underwent the audition process and was ultimately selected to compete on the show.
At that time, neither he nor his fellow competitors knew they would be their own judges.
He said the contestants were told there would be a “social component,” but did not know they would be judging one another until that first ticket printed and he read it aloud to the group.
Once they found out the judging system, Jester said he thought “they like good food, I like good food, this won’t be a problem” but he was worried that if other people were not judging based on the food, whether he “would be enough” to advance.
In Jester’s eyes, he thought most — but not all — of the decisions to send chefs home were made based on the food.
Jester said cooking for the show was a different kind of pressure than working on the line in a restaurant because in the restaurant you know generally when service is coming and how many people you’ll serve, so there is time to prepare.
“There are certain things … that are off the table when you’re competing, and you have to be very aware not only of your vision for the plate and the favors and the techniques that you want to use, but also the time and the audience that you’re feeding,” Jester said.
He said getting to know his fellow chefs, he was able to cook for them as judges, not necessarily cook to his own tastes.
“I thought that I was a very good cook when I started on that show, and then I got in the house with a bunch of people that, quite honestly, I felt — you’re always your worst critic — I was watching what they were doing and I was going ‘okay, they are so far beyond me in comparison to my age and their knowledge base’ or whatever the comparison may be. But there’s always a higher level and it’s up to you to recognize that and to go after it,” he said. “You have to look in the mirror and figure that out.”
From the show, Jester said he learned new techniques to enhance flavor, which he said was the purpose of new technology in the kitchen. He also expanded his definition of seasoning from just “the dry things we put in our food” to include sweetness, acid, fat content and more which season the food and help round flavors.
“There’s a lot more you can do to tweak (food) other than just adding salt,” he added.
“I am so much better as a chef now (than) I was previous to going on the show,” Jester said.
Part of becoming a better chef came from feedback and critiques the contestants would receive from judges in “the black book," but Jester cited the peer-to-peer help of his fellow competitors as a major influence — most of which did not make the final cut of the show.
Jester said most helpful for his improvement were “those moments where we were side by side together and they taste something or they see something and we got to comment back and forth on each other.”
Those moments happened during competitions and outside of them, when the chefs would cook meals for one another while living in the house. Jester recalled trading knowledge “around the dinner table.”
Outside of competitions was also when a lot of “really important” conversations were had, which allowed the chefs to get to know one another and form bonds.
Jester called his progression as a chef a “tortured process” where he knows his food is good but always thinks it could be better. Since the show, he said there have been more times where he has tasted his own food and said “man that’s good” than ever before.
“I think it is because of being on the show and seeing their (the other chefs’) talents and where my skill set might be lacking and choosing to work on those,” he said. “I’ve really taken the time since the show to work on my craft. I’ve grown on the show and I’ve grown exponentially since the show.”
While it might have been the hardest thing he’s ever done, Jester said, “other than marrying my wife, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” He said he would “absolutely” go on another cooking show, and would go back to the Pressure Cooker if given the opportunity.
Pressure Cooker was not Jester’s first time on the small screen. He has also competed on “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”
Unlike those other shows, however, Jester said on Pressure Cooker, “you don’t get a break from the lights, camera, action when you’re being filmed 24/7.”
Jester said he stayed up to watch the premiere of the show when it aired at 3 a.m. Friday and watched the entire season in one sitting. He said it was an accurate depiction of what happened.
“What you don’t see, are some of the more humble moments sitting around the dinner table when we’re not competing,” he said.
He recalled when housemates would have moments of vulnerability and “everyone” would support that person. “It was beautiful,” he said of the support he gave and received in those moments.
“They put ten of the best humans I’ve ever been around in a house together and we are still friends, we talk regularly,” Jester said. “They really are just the highest quality of people...Everyone was great, and everyone had a huge heart.”
Two of his fellow competitors — Lana Lagomarsini and Ed Porter — even attended Jester’s wedding in October. He said he speaks to them — and Jeana Pecha, whom he said was “like a little sister”; Renee Blackman, whom he said was integral in helping him start his private chef business; and Brian Nadeau, whom Jester called a hard worker and a jokester — a few times a month.
Jester did not expect to form such bonds going into the show, but after getting to know people he “knew we would be friends for a long time.”
While the show was being filmed, Jester said the timing “could not have been worse” for him personally, but having the other chefs tell him he was there for a reason was “huge.”
Episode four, titled “Traitors,” brought the chef’s families into the house to serve as the tasters. There is a particularly emotional scene following the meal where Jester and his then-fiance hug and she reassures him that being on the show is him working for their businesses. During the phone interview, Jester said that moment “gave him strength that he didn’t have” because he was exhausted at the time and worried about home.
“My wife is a beautiful human and said exactly what she needed to say at that time,” he said. “When they (the families) show up, it was the perfect timing.”
Jester said being on Pressure Cooker taught him that “there’s always a higher level” that can be achieved.
When chef and contestant Michael Eckles chose him to compete in the finale, Jester felt a flood of emotions, “gratitude being number one.”
“I kind of felt like I deserved it because I was the only person in the house that had never been in danger of going home, and that says something,” Jester said, adding that it would have been “devastating” to have gotten so far in the show and not make it to the finale.
In the season finale, the two remaining competitors had to create a five-course menu. Jester based his off of the first fine dining experience he had with his dad. He said during the phone interview that that dinner was at Ironstone Cafe, then located on Cannon Street in Chestertown. He said the dessert from that menu —panna cotta with brownie bites — was based on one served at Brooks Tavern, then located on High Street in Chestertown.
“I loved it (the panna cotta), I would get it every Saturday, me and my cooks from my dad’s restaurant would go there Saturday mornings to get lunch and I would have that dessert every single Saturday,” Jester said.
Jester titled his finale menu “Finding Home – A Lifelong Journey.” He said the menu was all encompassing of things he had learned on the show, elements from growing up in Kent County and the food he loved, and included components his wife and mother loved.
“That was the first menu where I really feel like it gave me the opportunity to put my heart into it, to put my soul into it,” Jester said. “Every other challenge you’re teamed up or doubled up or...it was like you’re reacting to everything else around you.”
“It was super emotional for me to write it (the menu) and to put all that stuff together,” he added. “But it was mine...It was my putting my favorite things and my journey on the plate.”
He said being able to tell a story through that menu, and the emotion he put out, was why he was able to win.
“Mike is a great, great cook, he is so technically advanced. I think as he grows older he will be able to get more in touch with the things in life that he loves and I think that will lend itself to an even higher level of cooking,” Jester said.
Eckles’ menu “Fine Dining Memories” was based on the fine-dining dishes he fell in love with as a child, he said during the finale episode.
Jester said that during the finale, as he was listening to the other chefs’ feedback, it was “hard” hearing someone “obviously lobbying against you” but he accepted and understood comments regarding some of the technical mistakes made during that meal.
Overall, though, Jester said “it was a blast” being one the show.
He also said that, when he came home after the show, he was probably emotionless for four days because he was “fried.”
Jester said his plans for the prize money include taking his wife on a honeymoon and, alongside his business partners in the pizza shop, figuring out what their next opportunity is. “I know that it takes a team,” he said.
“I’m not that chef that thinks that I can do it by myself,” Jester said. “And I’m also not that chef that wants to die on the line.” He said it is not sustainable and, watching his dad work that way was not good for his health.
“One of my favorite things to watch is America’s Got Talent golden buzzer moments, they make me very emotional. And what I realized after watching tons of those is that I used to think I wanted to be the one that got the buzzer, but in reality it’s because I want to be in a position to push the buzzer for other people. I want to be at a place in my career where I can take people and their dreams and prop them up,” Jester said. “I have probably four or five core people that work with me now that have worked with me through multiple restaurants and I just want to see them be successful and have families and reach their dreams and do it their way.”
Jester said he has worked for people who he felt only wanted him to work for them for the rest of his life. He said that if the people on his team want to move on and work with other people, he will be the first to support them if it’s what’s best for those folks and their careers and families.
Jester’s final remarks regarding the show: “Never question your place when you’ve been chosen to be there. So many times we go ‘why me’ … never question your place because everything you’ve done in your life up to that point got you there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.