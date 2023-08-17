EASTON — Dr. James Chapman Gieske died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 10, 2023, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, formerly known as Memorial Hospital, a place where he cared for many patients over the years. He was 84.
Gieske was a lover of medicine, sailing adventures, orchids and family. A Princeton and Johns Hopkins trained surgeon he gave up the glitz of a skyrocketing career and settled on the Eastern Shore to raise a family and care for his patients. Often patients would barter with him for the ducks they had shot to get a surgery performed. This was long before health insurance took over the art of medicine. So, he said yes to ducks, crabs and even crates of lobster. At heart, he was a country doctor.
His son Hardy remarked on how challenging it was as a young family man with two kids.
“Jim was in the Navy and sent off on a spy ship for seven months and couldn’t tell his wife where he was going. He told mom, ‘Don’t know where I am going and don’t know when I will be back.’ He missed (brother) Porter’s birth and was gone from September 1968 through Porter’s second birthday. His kids were little, and I think that experience really told him to cool down. Be a dad. So, he went from being a really highly trained general pediatric thoracic cardiac surgeon. He was going to be a big wig. That experience made him want to chill and become a small country doctor. He thought, ‘I want to bring my expertise to who ever comes through the door.’ He probably charged 0% to 25% of his patients. We had a freezer in the garage that would be full of soft shell crabs, oysters and chickens and hams,” Hardy said.
Gieske started an insurance company out of dissatisfaction. It was the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care. With a few other doctors he created what is now the data analysis behemoth Qlarant.
“He could feel the momentum of the business of medicine becoming too important. He was trying to keep it at bay and keep things ethical,” Hardy said.
Gieske’s wife of 59 years Judi said, “Jim always said, ‘I am for the people.’”
On the home front, this introvert turned to the pursuit of keeping orchids alive in a greenhouse. To discover how he got to these sublime and notoriously difficult to cultivate flowers, one has to start at the Aspen Institute in Wye Mills.
Judi said, “We became part of a group that would work there and have dinner with this distinguished man Arthur Houghton. They wanted us on Thursday night before Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Because if the Ambassador to France or Germany or Kissinger or a Supreme Court Justice was there for a private meeting at the Aspen Institute, they wanted token locals to not talk about anything else on Thursday night. Often I would sit next to the owner. He gave the place away and he had to give his greenhouse away. He did not want to give it to the state, so he said to Jimmy, ‘I understand you love orchids.’ That is when we put the greenhouse in. We inherited 50 orchids.”
Jim Gieske led two lives as both a country mouse and a city mouse. He was just as home with watermen as he was Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, banker and philanthropist Frank and Trisha Saul and former National Gallery Director Rusty and Nancy Powell. He enjoyed many New Year’s dinners with this group.
He was remembered in an Annapolis courtroom last week before court got started.
“Before we get started with the cases I want to take a moment to publicly acknowledge Jim Gieske. He was a doctor, who near as I can tell operated on just about everyone I have met this side of Easton. One time I was looking for his home in a rural area. So I stopped and asked a bunch of farmers if they knew how to find Dr. Gieske’s home and instead of just giving me direction each farmer would pull up his shirt and show me some scar or manifestation where Dr. Gieske had helped them out at one point. Thank you, Dr. Gieske,” said Hon. Mark Crooks, Fifth Judicial Circuit Associate Judge of Anne Arundel County.
Like all men there is the public self and the private.
“In public, he was a formal guy and liked to have intellectual conversations; the other side of him always like to have his hands in the dirt. There was a very casual organic unfettered simplicity to him. Gardening and sailing and medicine and all these collisions of the deeply intellectual study of something like music and just being in real life,” Hardy said.
He had a long standing movie night date with lawyer JT Smith. They did not watch rom coms and instead went for a thoughtful diet of Bergman, Hitchcock and Kurosawa. Smith would make the salad, and Gieske would bring the burgers. Once a month for 15 years the tradition held. Often times discussions would turn political, but Smith recalled Gieske being very persuasive and thoughtful even in his contrarian opposition. Gieske also loved to listen to classical music and later in life took up the ukalele. He was not great, but he taught himself the opening of Bach’s Cello Suite on the ukalele. He would study different versions of a single composition.
He was also an adventurer. During the Newport to Bermuda race his sail boat filled up with water and needed rescuing.
“I believe it was 1978 or 1979 that he was in the Bermuda races and their boat capsized in the middle of the Atlantic. Dr. Thompson was on the boat as well as Chuck Benson. That was something he often smiled about. They were rescued by the Coast Guard,” said Dr. Stan Bysshe Jr., a general surgeon. John Knud-Hanson, Gieske and Bysshe were in practice together for over 20 years. They had matching vanity plates KGB 1 and KGB 2 and KGB 3. This was a time before cell phones. All they had were beepers and occasionally a state trooper would come get a surgeon needed, who was out of touch.
“He was extremely gifted with his hands as a surgeon. And you know that whole Dutchman’s Lane complex was nothing until we put up the first medical building there and then the second. And then it all blossomed. It all started with 505 Dutchman’s Lane. Medicine today is a job, and when we practiced it was a passion. Today it is about how much time do you get off. When Jim and John and I practiced it was medicine and if we were lucky we slotted in family life where we could. What Jim and Judi did was remarkable. To have two active practices and raise three great sons,” Bysshe said.
Years later Gieske bought a live aboard barge and navigated the Seine in France for 10 summers. He also took off to sail around the Caribbean for two years saying, “We don’t know where we are going and we are going for and indefinite amount of time. Are you up for it?”
He took his wife and his son Hardy. Hardy taught his mom how to sail on the way.
Even after his two year sailing hiatus with his wife, Gieske never practiced in a hospital again, but he gave hundreds of consultations in his living room. Or he would travel as a physician to remote places like Kazakhstan with Doctors Without Borders, or to Vietnam. In later years, Gieske discovered that if he offered himself up as the adventurous doctor, the doors of access swung open. He served as a doctor in China, Antarctica, the Arctic, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and the Galapagos. He even found himself aboard a Russian fishing vessel.
Judi said, “We had very vigorous medical careers. With retirement, we thought we were looking forward to something with some action.”
On the Joli Coeur (Pretty Heart), they traveled around 5,000 miles in France by barge. There was no shortage of vineyards, fresh bread and gooey cheese to experience aboard the 78-foot pleasure craft. They fell in love with France.
Even his last week seemed charmed. He took a trip to Martha’s Vineyard and was surrounded his family and grandchildren.
The community is invited to honor Gieske’s life and extend well wishes to his family from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Third Haven Meetinghouse, 405 S. Washington St., Easton.
