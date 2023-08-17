EASTON — Dr. James Chapman Gieske died of cardiac arrest on Aug. 10, 2023, at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, formerly known as Memorial Hospital, a place where he cared for many patients over the years. He was 84.


  

