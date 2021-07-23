CHESTER — The Queen Anne’s County Republican Central Committee is working to keep the Eastern Shore a pleasant place to live and work and play, according to central committee secretary Rick Bowers.
In Maryland, each county elects new Central Committee members on the “off year” non-presidential election cycle, and they are charged with the responsibility of supporting and growing the local party. Voter registration, candidate development, fundraising and community awareness are the top priorities for the county committees.
While the Queen Anne’s County Republican Central Committee is excited about the work done so far, there is still so much to do in preparation for the upcoming election in 2022, Bowers said.
“COVID caused us to rethink our old methods and adjust some practices, which has resulted in a stronger more determined group. We see the dangerous path our country is on, and we are doing all we can to make sure QAC remains conservative,” Bowers said. “We are actively seeking conservative candidates for public office at all levels. and working with our elected officials on issues that matter to our residents. Although we are elected, we are volunteers receiving no compensation for our time; we do this because of our love for our country and the freedoms provided by our constitution.”
The QAC Republican Central Committee consists of seven publicly elected members and up to two associate members (non voting). The committee meets the second Wednesday of each monthly to conduct business at the Wine Room at Fisherman’s Inn at Kent Narrows.
In June, the central committee appointed Jon Patrick McLaughlin as the newest voting member, filling a seat recently vacated. The organization also has expanded its associate membership by bringing on two new alternate (non-voting) members to help with the effort to expand the party in QAC.
Upcoming events include an evening with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio as the keynote speaker July 28 at the annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner at Fisherman’s Crab Deck on the Narrows. This event is open to the public. Visit www.qacrepublicans.com for details.
Members of the Republican Central Committee will be available at the Queen Anne’s County Fair to answer questions, take donations and provide cool campaign swag for families.
Visit on the web at www.qacrepublicans.com.
