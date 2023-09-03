Dawson celebrates 100

Centenarian Nita “Meemaw” Dawson has a laugh with her two daughters Leigh Dawson of Oregon and Jane Cawley (in blue) of Denton.

 PHOTO BY TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com

EASTON — Nita “MeeMaw” Witcher Dawson of Danville, Virginia, reached her 100 birthday with her favorite things- the color pink, live music and ice cream. Around 40 friends and family showed up on Sept 1 to celebrate her big day at the Dixon House in Easton.


  

