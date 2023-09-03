EASTON — Nita “MeeMaw” Witcher Dawson of Danville, Virginia, reached her 100 birthday with her favorite things- the color pink, live music and ice cream. Around 40 friends and family showed up on Sept 1 to celebrate her big day at the Dixon House in Easton.
John Bollinger of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department; state Sen. John Mautz, R-37; and Easton Mayor Megan Cook all showed up with signed documents. Swing tunes came out of the pianist Ray Hobbs’ fingers.
Dawson had two daughters and was a government employee for about 30 years. She worked for Social Security. When World War II started she worked for the rationing department. She lived in Virginia and North Carolina up until 2001. Leigh Dawson and Jane Cawley are her daughters.
“Mom is fun. We would go to beach every year for vacation. Mom loves the beach and the sun. Virginia Beach. Myrtle Beach,” said Dawson.
Her daughters said Mom was always there for us. Always supportive and loving and fun. She was a huge bridge player. That is why her mind is still sharp, because she is competitive. That is why she made it to 100. Her actual birthday is Sunday.
Dawson had a black dress on.
“I am wearing a dress that my mother wore 70 years ago. It was her favorite dancing dress. She loved to dance the Jitterbug,” Dawson said.
They sang Happy Birthday with a grand flourish on the piano by Ray Hobbs. Happy birthday to Meemaw.
Then came Bollinger who wished her a salute of love and sunshine on this auspicious day.
Cook adjusted her reading glasses and read, “And having lived through the most turbulent century in the world’s history, she has worked diligently for the betterment of the community.”
Finally, before the ice cream was served, was Mautz, who said, “May the wisdom of your years be shared with all who know and love you.”
He brought a citation from Gov. Wes Moore for Dawson. “Happy birthday from the governor’s office. Let the party begin,” Mautz said.
MeeMaw had on a pink birthday sash and a corsage on her wrist. She smiled as the ice cream went down nice and cold.
