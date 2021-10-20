DENTON — Incumbent Denton councilman Keith Johnson was the only person to file for the seat by the deadline for the next election. As Johnson was uncontested, the election is canceled and Johnson retains his seat for five more years.
Robin Lahnemann of the Denton finance office confirmed, “There was no need for an election to take place because there were no candidates to contest.
“The Town of Denton election this year is not contested as I was the only one to file for election. Without a contested election the Town of Denton does cancel the election. With that I will start a five-year term in January 2022,” said Johnson.
He looks forward to what he would like to get accomplished for the town in his next term.
“Over the next couple of years I want the Town of Denton to build a strategic plan that incorporates the comprehensive plan into an obtainable and measurable plan that we can take action on. The town needs to identify our strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting the town as part of planning to prepare for the challenges of growth and development,” Johnson said.
He sees a particular part of Denton that is ready for growth.
“One area that needs to be a focus of planning is the 404 commercial corridor between Gay Street and Industrial Parkway. The area is ripe for private commercial development that can reduce the tax burden on every resident, increase job opportunities, and increase the available services to residents,” he said.
He cast his eye toward Denton Plaza.
“Some projects in the area include Denton Plaza II, which will open up the Denton Plaza to the Industrial Park and Route 404. Some other projects are in the works for the area and hopefully progress in the next several weeks will include public announcements. The town is also moving forward with improving the outdoor recreation areas at our town parks. The town has continually sought grant funding for the projects and has been successful,” Johnson said.
He wrote out a list of his goals for the town.
1. To reduce the tax burden and tax rate for every resident with improved services.
2. Become an attractive designation for businesses because of our local workforce, income levels, and available infrastructure.
3. Implementing a strategic plan.
There will be a swearing in ceremony for Johnson at the January Town Council meeting.
