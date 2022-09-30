EASTON — Join Chesapeake Forum for an informative three-session course, “A Tale of Five Towns: Community Evolution of Talbot County,” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October and find out what more than 350 years of development in five historic towns can tell us about Talbot County today.
Historian William Messner, PhD, discusses the strikingly different decisions made by Oxford, Trappe, St. Michaels, Easton and Unionville, which, when combined with geographic influences, created very different patterns of development. Put simply, choices matter, as each of these five towns continue to illustrate today.
“A Tale of Five Towns: Community Evolution of Talbot County” is a hybrid course, available in-person at the Easton Family YMCA on Peachblossom, on Zoom or via recording. The class is three sessions, Oct. 4, Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. Cost: $35. To register for this, or any other course, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
A historian by training, Messner served as the president of three higher education institutions over a 30-year period. Since retiring to the Eastern Shore, he has delved into the history of the region and published a series of journal articles regarding the African American population and its path from slavery to freedom in the latter part of the 19th century.
The Chesapeake Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for people of all ages on the Eastern Shore.
