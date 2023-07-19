DENTON — For the past three years, APG Media of Chesapeake has recognized women in our communities in the Women to Watch publication.
From leaders in our community, to rising stars, outstanding professional accomplishments to amazing mentors and those who inspire others, we invite our readers each year to nominate the women in their lives. This year more than 200 women were nominated across the Mid-Shore.
To continue the momentum and enthusiasm our communities have for the Women to Watch Program, we are excited to present PIVOT: Conversations to Spark Change, a Summer Speaker Series that will be held in each of the five counties on the Mid-Shore.
Each event features a panel of powerful women leaders discussing their unique story and will include the opportunity to network with other community leaders, a light breakfast from a local restaurant, a professional headshot and a Summer Speaker Series beach tote.
The Caroline County event will be held 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Wharves of Choptank Visitor and Heritage Center at 3 Crouse Park Lane in Denton. The panelists are Shore United Bank Assistant Branch Manager Danielle Forrest, Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore President Jayme Hayes, Caroline Court Appointed Special Advocates Executive Director Amy Horne and Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc. founder and Executive Director Doncella Wilson.
Join us for a panel discussion designed to inspire, enrich and empower you as a community leader. Tickets are $30. More information on the event, panelists and the series can be found on our Women to Watch page at apgchesapeake.com/womentowatch or contact Kristi English, director of marketing and events for APG Media, at kenglish@chespub.com.
