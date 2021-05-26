DENTON — Jonathan Grow has been named the principal of Lockerman Middle School for the 2021-2022 school year. Grow, who currently serves as the Supervisor of Accountability and Student Data for Caroline County Public Schools, will be replacing Matthew Shepler, who is moving out of the area.
“I’m excited to be back on the LMS Wildcat team,” Grow said, “and can’t wait to begin working with the amazing staff and community as we prepare for the coming school year.”
Grow began his teaching career in East Petersburg, Pennsylvania, before coming to Talbot County as a middle school special education teacher. He was hired by Caroline in 2014 as a math specialist before moving into the assistant principal position at Colonel Richardson Middle School. In July of 2017, he became the assistant principal at Lockerman Middle School where he served for two years.
Grow earned his Bachelor’s degree from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and his Master’s in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education.
Current LMS Principal Matt Shepler said, “Jon is already well-known and appreciated by the LMS staff and community. His knowledge, care, and commitment are welcomed resources, as the transition back to a full-time in-person school year begins.”
“Jon brings great enthusiasm to this position,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Derek Simmons said. “His past history with Lockerman makes him uniquely positioned to continue the progress already underway and ensure a smooth transition.”
Simmons added, “I want to thank Matt Shepler for his dedication and commitment to Lockerman, particularly through this most challenging past school year. Everyone at CCPS wishes Matt, Amy, and their family the best of luck in their next adventure.”
