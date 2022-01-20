CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester’s new circuit court judge said he’s ready to continue his career of public service in his new role.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced new judicial appointment of William “Bill” Hambler Jones on Tuesday, Jan. 6, capping off a three month application and interview process to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brett Wilson.
Jones is currently the Dorchester County state’s attorney, a position he has held since 2009.
On the day of the announcement, Jones said he was grateful for the appointment and welcomed the opportunity to serve his community. “I am gratified by the confidence that Governor Hogan has shown in me and I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Dorchester County.”
His career in public service began when he joined the fire department at age 16. He became an EMT at 18 before joining Cambridge Police Department at 21.
He stepped away from CPD after three years to attend college after Desert Storm sparked his desire to become an officer in military.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office recruited Jones with an offer of a flexible schedule that allowed him to continue attending college.
His experience in law enforcement prompted him to apply for law school, and after nine total years, he enrolled in University of Baltimore Law School.
Prior to joining the state’s attorney’s office, he had his own general legal practice focused on a range of transactional and litigation matters, including real estate, criminal law, estate planning and family law.
Before opening his own practice, Jones also worked as a public defender in Wicomico County and as an associate at the law office of Robert S. Collison, P.A., before he first joined the Dorchester State’s Attorney’s Office in 2002.
Jones has also been an adjunct professor for the past 20 years, teaching courses at the University of Baltimore School of Law, Chesapeake College, Johns Hopkins University and the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association.
He received his B.S. from Wilmington College and his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Jones fills the seat of former Dorchester County Circuit Court Judge Brett W. Wilson, who retired Nov. 1.
In an interview on Monday, Jan. 11, Jones said the aspect of public service he found most rewarding was interactions with victims and their families and helping them find justice. Conversely, the most difficult part of the job is when no answer or solution is found for victims, he said.
“Our job is to do justice, to get justice,” said Jones. When that doesn’t happen, “it weighs on us heavily.”
Jones said the application process over three months included more than a dozen interviews, culminating with a sit down with Hogan last week.
He said his 20-minute talk with the governor covered a broad range of topics, and included serious topics with some humorous moments interspersed.
Jones said Hogan’s private sector experience was reflected in the way the governor paid attention to details.
Jones said he left the conversation feeling like there were more good points he could have made, but that he “hadn’t broken anything,” and although he didn’t have a read on which way the governor was leaning in the decision, he “enjoyed the chance” to share his views.
The gravity of the job of circuit court judge is not lost on Jones, nor is responsibility unwelcome. He is used to a job that requires a lot emotional energy: “This job will take a lot from you — and it should.”
He said he plans to keep in mind that nobody is perfect.
Jones plans to seek election to a full 15-year term in Dorchester’s circuit court in the upcoming gubernatorial election cycle, and if elected, he plans to end his career in the court rather than seeking any other court appointments at higher levels.
