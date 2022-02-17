CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester County’s new interim circuit court judge took his oath of office and donned his robe in an afternoon ceremony Feb. 4 in the main courtroom at the county courthouse.
William “Bill” Hambler Jones took his seat at the bench after reciting the oath of office and being helped into his robe for the first time by his four children.
Jones had served since 2007 as the Dorchester County State’s Attorney and had served in other capacities as a lawyer and as a police officer.
The appointment appointment to retired Judge Brett Wilson’s seat was made by Governor Larry Hogan in early January.
The ceremony took place in the larger of Dorchester’s two Circuit Court courtrooms, a large room with high ceilings in the second floor of the Circuit Court house. The portraits of Dorchester’s prior circuit court judges line the wall on one side of the room.
After taking his oath, Jones started his remarks by thanking the people that he said made his appointment possible, including the governor, his family and his colleagues he worked with throughout his career.
“It means a lot to me … to find myself here,” Jones said. “To be trusted by the governor and society with this position, because what we do here has a direct impact on peoples’ lives.”
That mission for Jones was essential — he called it, “The reason I enjoyed getting up and going to work every day.”
“We have a serious impact, hopefully positive, on peoples lives. Being in a position like this is a great privilege, being in a position to do the hard things because they have to be done, being in the position to … take that hit, maybe internalize that stress, because in the end what you have to do is difficult, but it’s important.”
Jones promised “to be fair every day ... to be respectful, to listen to people,” he said, emphasizing he understands many people that go before the court are having one of their worst days.
Jones also promised “to be a judge for everyone, to do my part to make sure that Dorchester County is a safe place, to make sure people know they were heard.”
His final promise: “To make sure that everyone who comes in this courtroom understands that ‘justice for all’ means just that, justice for all.”
In remarks prior to Jones taking the oath, Wilson recalled selecting Jones to fill the vacancy in the States Attorney’s office in March 2007, selecting him over other candidates including three with prior experience as state’s attorney.
“I knew who was the best person for the job,” Wilson said. “I wanted a person with Dorchester County roots, A person who cared about the people of Dorchester County, a person who recognized the right of Dorchester County to be secure in the safety of themselves and their property.” Wilson said he also looked for legal acumen and ability, and a person respected by law enforcement.
“I made no other decision during my tenure that has positively affected this community more than launching bill in his career as states attorney, a career that has been stellar,” he said.
Wilson said that as he made his decision to retire, he was concerned about Dorchester County having a capable judge, a concern he said was alleviated when Hogan appointed Jones. “I can now rest assured (the county) is in good hands,” he said.
“I’m placing in your care of the integrity of this institution,“ Wilson told Jones. “When people realize when the judge walks into the court room, they don’t rise for the man or woman, they rise for the institution where justice is to be found found.”
Jones plans to seek election to a full 15-year term in Dorchester’s circuit court in the upcoming gubernatorial election cycle, and if elected, he plans to end his career in the court rather than seeking any other court appointments at higher levels, he said.
The cases on the docket that Jones oversaw as state’s attorney will be handled by other judges.
