Marleigh Platzke and her boyfriend Robert Mildenberger both competed in the jousting competition. She has been doing this since she was a little girl. He just started. They are in different classes, but seemed to enjoy it equally.
Buck Schuyler, Knight of Spring House, takes second place in the professional class at the Caroline County Jousting Tournament Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A young knight just misses, but you can see he already has one ring on his lance. He is being lead down the track by a helper.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Marleigh Platzke and her boyfriend Robert Mildenberger both competed in the jousting competition. She has been doing this since she was a little girl. He just started. They are in different classes, but seemed to enjoy it equally.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The chalky rings are in the foreground. As the competition heats up, the rings get smaller and harder to bullseye. Trophies for the victorious knights are in the background.
DENTON — On a steamy Sept. 4 afternoon, members the jousting community readied their horses for charging and got their lances pointed towards accuracy. It was jousting competition time at the Caroline County 4-H Park. Sun tents and horse trailers were lined up on edge of the field. The judge’s station was wheeled in, and they had the microphone to announce who was riding and how many rings they got. A perfect run could get three rings and got marching parade music played over the speakers.
Chalky rings about double the width of a roll of lifesavers were hung out from wires on tall wooden frames for the lances to pierce. There were novice, amateur, semi-pro and professional classes. Generally these started slow and with a lead line and got progressively faster up to a full gallop. Also those rings got smaller, down to about the diameter of a dime. Faster and smaller makes it sport that demands zen like focus.
Around 40 people showed up with babies and toddlers in tow to watch the jousting. There were some wiped out kids asleep in shady spots.
Marleigh Platzke, 19, said, “I love jousting because it is fun and another thing to do on my horse. My dad took me down the track on lead line, and after that I loved it. I got my sixth win in novice, now I got moved up to amateur. I like competition. I am not really friendly with the competition. I try to catch more rings than anyone else.”
She and her boyfriend, Robert Mildenberger, were sitting in the shade of the horse trailer while their dog snoozed nearby. She has been riding for years, and he is just starting.
He said, “I am pretty competitive, but I am just riding to get better at this point. I am trying to hone the skill of catching the rings while keeping control of the horse. Doing both at once is really hard. I can either run or catch rings. I can’t do both at the same time.”
It is definitely a family sport as keeping a horse is expensive. But if you stand around a jousting event long enough someone will try to put you on a horse.
Diane Sherwood said, “I don’t even want to tell you how long I have been jousting. I am 61 now and started when I was 14. I fell off once — right over the front of the horse. I broke my collarbone. I didn’t know it was broken, but I rode the same day. Twenty years ago I rode in the pro class and my husband did too. We are in the the Hall of Fame at Natural Chimneys, which is down in Virginia. We are all members of it. It is a state park and has a Jousting Hall of Fame Museum.”
“It is a family sport. I look at all these people almost as family because you see them every week. We all stick together. You can’t be mad when you miss a ring. Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose. Try it, and you will see why we like it,” Sherwood said.
Platzke said, “My dad got me into it. So, I could get my kids into it someday.”
Then it was time for the pro class. Mud flew from the horses’ hooves as they galloped down the track, rider focused on one ring at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.