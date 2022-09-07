DENTON — On a steamy Sept. 4 afternoon, members the jousting community readied their horses for charging and got their lances pointed towards accuracy. It was jousting competition time at the Caroline County 4-H Park. Sun tents and horse trailers were lined up on edge of the field. The judge’s station was wheeled in, and they had the microphone to announce who was riding and how many rings they got. A perfect run could get three rings and got marching parade music played over the speakers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.