CHESTERTOWN — Citing the alleged assault as an "isolated incident," a District Court judge denied a Rock Hall councilman's request for a final peace order.
Judge John E. Nunn III made his ruling Feb. 16 based on testimony of petitioner Timothy Edwards and defendant Eric Legg.
Edwards represented himself during the hearing, while Legg was accompanied by his attorney G. Mitchell Mowell.
According to online court records, the request was denied because Edwards "could not meet burden of proof as to proof that respondent is likely to commit a prohibited act in the future."
Edwards was granted a temporary peace order Feb. 2, two days after he allegedly was punched in the face by Legg.
Edwards filed a charge of second-degree assault against Legg on Feb. 1.
Legg's trial is set for March 30.
In his application for statement of charges, Edwards alleged that at about 9 p.m. Jan. 31, as he was driving home from the Rock Hall Mayor and Council meeting, Legg pulled in front of his truck on Hawthorne Avenue and impeded his path.
An argument between the two men ensued, and then Legg allegedly punched Edwards in the face.
The confrontation appeared to be related to comments that Edwards is said to have made before the official start of the council meeting, allegedly streamed by a “hot mic” but not recorded.
