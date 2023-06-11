BALTIMORE — A federal judge on Thursday denied a preliminary injunction requesting invalidation of Federalsburg’s election system and ordered the town to pass new legislation modifying the upcoming election.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Gallagher denied the motion for preliminary injunction without prejudice and ordered Federalsburg to provide a status update by Friday, June 16, confirming the passage of a proposed resolution modifying the town’s election system, along with the town’s plans to move forward with its September election in a way that’s consistent with the requirements of the Voting Rights Act.
The motion for a preliminary injunction, filed in March by attorneys representing the Caroline County branch of the NAACP, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Caucus of African American Leaders and seven Black residents of Federalsburg, asked the court to invalidate Federalsburg’s at-large, staggered term election system as violating the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The motion also asked the court to order the town to implement a racially fair election plan in time for the September election.
The lawsuit contends that the town’s at-large election structure discriminates against Black voters by keeping them from being able to elect their chosen representatives.
The town’s Black population has grown steadily over the years, with Black residents now accounting for 47% of the population, but no Black resident has ever been elected as a mayor or council member in the town’s 200-year history.
At the time of the lawsuit’s filing, town ordinance called for the mayor and four town council members elected at-large. Council terms were staggered so that the mayor, who serves a two-year term, and two council members, who each serve a four-year term, were up for election every two years.
Over the last few months, the town introduced several resolutions modifying the previous election system in response to continued discussions with the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. Three resolutions were passed unanimously at the council’s April 3 meeting.
One resolution changed two sections of the town charter to reduce the residency requirements for election candidates from three years to one year, along with establishing a four-year term for the mayor and council.
Another resolution changed the date of the 2027 election from September 2027 to November 2028, and the 2029 election from September 2029 to November 2030, which extended the terms of council members elected in 2023 and 2025 from four years to five years. The resolution also established two legislative districts, with each represented by two council members.
In court filings, attorneys for the town contended that the new changes made it so that the September election would not be held under the election system that existed when the lawsuit was filed, rendering the lawsuit moot.
The plaintiffs argued that the resolutions passed did not require the town to comply with the Voting Rights Act and did not require that one of the two districts be majority Black in voting age population.
At the May 9 hearing, Gallagher ordered the town to submit a report detailing plans to implement the changes to the election system. The report, submitted May 23, included a newly proposed resolution further detailing changes to town’s legislative and election systems for the 2023 election, along with a map showing the two voting districts the town plans to adopt.
Resolution 2023-07, the election plan which is set to be voted on at the town council’s Monday, June 12, meeting, proposes setting this year’s town election for the fourth Tuesday in September. Up for election are the mayoral seat, two council member seats in District 1 and two council member seats in District 2.
The town’s proposed District 1 has a 64% Black population, and District 2 is predominantly white.
If the resolution is adopted, council members Robert Willoughby and Scott Phillips will relinquish the remainder of their existing terms so that their seats are subject to being filled in the September election, said town attorney Lyndsey Ryan.
The proposed resolution also states that the council members for Districts 1 and 2 who receive the highest number of votes will be elected to five-year terms, and the council members receiving the second-highest number of votes in their respective districts will be elected to three-year terms. The next person elected as mayor will serve a five-year term.
Terms for the two council members elected to three-year terms will expire on the first Tuesday of November 2026, followed by an election for two council members, one from each district.
The new council members elected in 2026 will be elected to four-year terms. Elections for council members from each district will occur every two years after.
In an email, Ryan said that the initial terms of officials elected this year were revised to align future town elections with presidential and gubernatorial elections in an effort to increase turnout. Once the elections are aligned, the terms of the elected officials will return to four years under the recently passed charter amendment.
In a May 24 filing, attorneys representing the plaintiffs acknowledged that some progress was made by the town toward compliance with the Voting Rights Act, but took issue with the proposed district map’s strength and the contradiction between the charter amendments and the new 2023 election plan.
The town’s proposed district map is largely based on a draft map submitted by demographic and redistricting expert William Cooper. Attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that the town’s proposed version decreases the share of Black voting age population slightly and moves incumbent Phillips to the majority Black district, meaning that if he seeks reelection this year, Black candidates would have to expend greater resources to secure their seats.
Ryan submitted a response to the plaintiffs’ concerns on June 6. She said even if the white incumbent chose to seek reelection, his chances of securing a seat are “slim,” based on historical data showing that Black voters vote in a politically cohesive manner and express their preference for Black candidates at a higher rate in racially contested elections.
In a statement following the hearing, Ryan noted that even before the litigation began, Federalsburg’s mayor and council started efforts to improve the election system to benefit town residents.
“They are pleased that the Motion was denied so that they may continue to focus on the important work of preparing for the September election under the new system,” she said.
Calls to the plaintiffs for comment were not returned by press time.
