DENTON — Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G. Newell's leave of absence has been extended another two weeks, according to the Maryland Judiciary.
Terri Charles, assistant public information officer for the state courts, said no one particular judge has been assigned to hear Newell's cases, but the court will be covered everyday.
Newell has been absent from his courtroom on paid leave of absence since July 26.
Neighbors told the newspaper at least eight police cars were seen outside Newell’s Henderson residence at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, July 24.
Maryland State Police responded to inquiries stating it is the agency’s policy to neither comment on nor confirm or deny any potential ongoing criminal investigations. Other police agencies contacted referred questions back to Maryland State Police.
On Friday, Aug. 6, MSP public information officer Elena Russo said they still have nothing to report.
A spokesman for the governor is on the record saying his office is aware of an investigation, according to a published report.
Attempts to reach Newell for comment have been unsuccessful. He took his Facebook page down July 28.
Newell was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan and took office Aug. 2, 2016. Before that he was state’s attorney for Caroline County for 13 years. Previously he was a deputy state’s attorney in Kent County and before that served as an assistant public defender in Caroline.
Newell is a member of the Caroline County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council and chairs the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force Advisory Board.
A Chestertown native, Newell attended Washington College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1992. He graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law in 1998. Newell served as law clerk to Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court Judge John W. Sause Jr., 1998-1999, and was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1998.
