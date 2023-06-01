CAMBRIDGE — On May 9, children ages 6 through 12 assembled at the Leonards Lane Boys and Girls Club to hear from the Dorchester County Orphans Court Judges George Ames, Rick Price and Bernie Dryden. The children eagerly listened as the judges shared personal stories of triumph and perseverance.
Judge Rick Price shared a story about how when he was young he took an interest in radio and news, wanting to inform people about why things were happening. He did that and then became a 911 dispatcher.
“That’s how I finished my career, along with being a county council member,” said Price. “I’ve had a full life with no regrets. I have never been afraid to ask questions to get the info that I needed.”
Judge Bernie Dryden stressed the importance of staying in school. “Please don’t have the attitude that I can’t wait until I’m 16 so I can get out of school,” he said.
Ames reminded the students that anything is possible, and that sometimes your path takes a direction that you cannot predict.
“All three of us did not start out thinking we would become judges,” Ames said.
Each of the judges talked about the importance of remaining busy. Ames reported that from 7th to 12th grade he was on the honor roll, was on the track team and active with other school and community activities.
“I was very busy,” said Ames. “My parents were watching us run track and keeping an eye on what we were doing. School was one of the best things in life.”
Club manager Gabe Butler of Hurlock said, “The presentation was important because the boys and girls needed to see, understand and know that our judges are here to inspire them to reach for whatever they want to be in in their lives.”
Butler grew up in the area and has known Ames personally for many years.
“Judge Ames used to have odds and end jobs and he would employ teenagers at the time,” said Butler, “and I used to cut grass and other jobs, so he’s always been somebody that’s been helpful in the community … looking out for the community.”
When closing the event, Butler reminded the children why the judges came to speak with them.
“They came here to inspire each of you to be something great,” Butler said.
The Boys and Girls Club participants come right after school and participate in programs until 6 p.m. Staff help them with homework and lead them in educational programs involving social-emotional wellness, leadership and maintaining good habits — all in an effort to help them become leaders in their communities.
