Dina Myers, Easton Judy Center Service Coordinator, and Emily Ray, St. Michaels & Easton Judy Center Home Visitor, took a field trip with their playgroup families to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, Dec. 9. They had almost 60 children and parents/grandparents join them to see the EVFD holiday train display, listen to a story about trains and tour all of the fire trucks and equipment. The little ones also received their very own fire hats. It was an awesome morning for everyone! The Judy Center wishes to extend special thanks to Barry Van Vechten at EVFD and Bill Keswick with Talbot County Public Schools and EVFD for making this fun event possible.
If you or anyone you know is interested in attending their free, weekly playgroups (for families with children, ages 0-5), or would like more information about Judy Center services and programs, please contact the Talbot County Judy Center. The Easton Judy Center can be reached at 410-822-0689, and the St. Michaels Judy Center can be reached at 410-745-2882. They can also be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyJudyCenterPartnership.
