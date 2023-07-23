EASTON — At just 14 years old, Juliana Stepp of Easton recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the first female scout to achieve the honor in Talbot County.
Attending her afternoon Court of Honor Sunday, July 16, at Presbyterian Church of Easton were about two dozen members of her family, fellow members of the all-female Troop 1091 and local dignitaries.
Juliana’s parents Lori and Dave Stepp, her paternal grandparents Joanne and Leo Stepp, her maternal grandparents Sharon and Wayne Stewart, and her older brother Jackson were on hand to celebrate her achievement.
Troop 1091 Leader Lori Stepp recalled her daughter’s achievements as a journey on a trail she trekked with her family and troop members.
“We have watched your character unfold,” Lori Stepp said. “We have watched your leadership ability expand into a valuable asset. We have watched your mind develop and your wisdom increase. ... Juliana, you have been deemed worthy of the highest rank in Scouting.”
Juliana’s brother Jackson, whose Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held in December 2022 in St. Michaels, administered the Eagle Scout oath. Standing to reaffirm his commitment as an Eagle Scout was Talbot County Council Vice President Pete Lesher.
Juliana presented pins to her parents and grandparents and gave her mother the Eagle Mentor pin as well.
Local elected officials and leaders recognized Juliana’s achievement. State Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, joked that he only knew her by her nickname “Jules.”
“Of course Jules would be the one to knock the ceiling down to be our first lady Boy Scout. It’s awesome. It’s fantastic,” Mautz said. “Becoming an Eagle Scout is an enormous achievement, not just for your family, not just for yourself.
Mautz presented Juliana a citation from the Maryland Senate and a U.S. flag.
Representing the Talbot County delegation, State Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B, presented Stepp with a citation from the Maryland General Assembly and a Maryland flag.
“(Becoming) the first female Eagle Scout in Talbot County ... certainly demonstrates and showcases your leadership skills, your organizational skills and your commitment to your personal growth,” Hutchinson said. “I look forward to your giving back to our community, just as your parents have given back to this wonderful community.”
Juliana is a rising sophomore at Saints Peter & Paul High School in Easton. She began her scouting journey as an original member of Cub Scout Pack 741 in St. Michaels in October 2018. Four months later, she earned her Arrow of Light Award. The next month, she crossed over to Scouts BSA in the newly created, all-female Troop 1091, based at Presbyterian Church of Easton.
She earned 22 merit badges and served as senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and troop guide. She successfully completed her Eagle Board of Review on Dec. 14, 2022.
Easton Mayor Megan Cook presented a proclamation from the town, citing her Eagle service project at Easton Club East, a renovated and landscaped flagpole as a memorial to the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. She and the volunteers she recruited dedicated the memorial on the anniversary of 9/11 in 2022.
“Your journey has been inspiring and your hard work serves as an example for others to follow,” Cook said. “As a trailblazer, you have broken barriers and opened doors for countless young girls who now see limitless possibilities in scouting.”
Presenting the Marine Corps League Good Citizenship Award and United States Marine Corps Challenge Coin were George Sigler, commandant of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 based in Centreville, and Leo Stepp, coordinator of the detachment’s Eagle Scout Award program for Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties, as well as Juliana’s grandfather.
Along with his fellow County Council Member Dave Stepp, Lesher presented Juliana with a citation from the council. He also honored Lori Stepp for her service as a founding Scout Leader for Troop 1091.
Juliana is the fifth female to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in the Choptank District, Del-Mar-Va Council of Boy Scouts of America. Only 4% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.