DENTON — Caroline County Health Department has reported local COVID-19 data indicates a significant jump in positive cases and hospitalizations this week. With 44 cases reported in the last seven days, Caroline County's community spread has moved from low to medium, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control.
Caroline has a seven-day positivity rate of 11.23% and a case rate of 17.53 per 100,000. The county currently has two active outbreaks and 11 more residents hospitalized. Another resident died from COVID-19 in the last week bringing the county’s cumulative number of deaths from the virus to 88.
The health department noted on its Facebook page Monday, “Most of us are eager to spend time with our friends and loved ones over the next few weeks. Please remember that the combination of COVID-19, flu, and RSV are making young children and the elderly especially vulnerable right now. If you're sick, please stay home to prevent the spread of illness. If you've recently been sick and are recovering, please be careful to limit your exposure to other infections that could harm your already weakened immune system. We want everyone to enjoy a happy, healthy holiday this year!”
The health department continues to offers COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine clinics. Appointments are required for either testing or vaccination. Please note, no clinics or testing events are scheduled the week between Christmas and New Year’s.
The health department is also handing out free rapid tests at the Health and Public Services building on Thursday, Dec. 22, while supplies last. From 9 a.m. to noon, anyone can drive up or walk up and receive free rapid tests while supplies last. There is a limit of three per person or 10 per household.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.