PAPA, HUNGARY — Lives depend on U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer doing his job. As 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company’s shop foreman and Senior Jumpmaster, service member safety is a primary objective.
“I am held responsible for all paratroopers on the aircraft,” he confirmed.
Conyer is the Aerial Delivery Noncommissioned Officer in Charge and primary jumpmaster for Swift Response 21— a DEFENDER-Europe 21-linked exercise. It is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world. This U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise led by the U.S. Immediate Response Force, took place in host nations Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary in May.
In Hungary, the 143rd Airlift Wing airdropped supply pallets and equipment from C130 and C17 aircraft May 12, at Kenyeri Airfield. 5QM personnel recovered the deliveries and also performed jumps.
Swift Response 21 is designed to validate U.S. European Command’s ability to send high readiness forces into a designated area while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies. This year, multinational participation in Swift Response 21 involves more than 7,000 troops from 11 countries.
Conyer says working with Allies and Partners has been beneficial. “I have had the opportunity to work with Hungarian Air Force personnel and also other NATO Allies’ load masters inside the aircraft,” he said. “It has been a great experience working with our partners and it’s been very helpful.”
Conyer, who enlisted in 2013, obtained the coveted Jumpmaster rating after completing Jumpmaster School at the Advanced Airborne School at Fort Bragg, NC in July 2017. He said he enjoys doing his job every day.
5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company packs parachutes and temporarily store and rig up to 50 short tons of supplies and equipment for airdrop by the Army, Air Force, or other services.
As demonstrated during Swift Response 21, they provide personnel and aerial delivery support to USAREUR-AF areas of responsibility; and on order, deploy Soldiers and equipment in support of contingency operations
“Seeing our work actually coming out of the aircraft is an awesome feeling and rewarding after all the hard work that we’ve done,” said Conyer.
Conyer is a 2010 graduate of Easton High School and the son of Shenetta Conyer of Easton.
