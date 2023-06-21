Delilah Hall, Jackie Wheatley and Paulette Slaughter (left to right) sell Hall’s designs outside Academy Art Museum at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday June 17, 2023. Hall’s business is called Creative Designs by Delilah.
Children a part of the BAAM program sing "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers at the Juneteenth celebration outside Academy Art Museum on Saturday June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Easton performer Ayla sings at the Juneteenth celebration outside Academy Art Museum on June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Jewel Gross (middle) and Sherri Copper (right) dance at the Juneteenth celebration outside Academy Art Museum on Saturday June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Delilah Hall, Jackie Wheatley and Paulette Slaughter (left to right) sell Hall’s designs outside Academy Art Museum at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday June 17, 2023. Hall’s business is called Creative Designs by Delilah.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Anne Jonas shows off wild tamarind and jumbie bead seedwork, which are crafted by Antiguan and Barbudan women, at the Juneteenth celebration in Easton on Saturday June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Rev. Nancy Sajda and Kimberley Blake embrace and dance outside Academy Art Museum at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Alex and Lisa Green serve up barbecue for attendees of the Juneteenth Celebration and the Delmarva Pride Festival on Saturday June 17, 2023.
PHOTO BY MAGGIE TROVATO
Easton teen and artist Ayla performs “Valerie” by Mark Ronson with Jimmy Maguire at the Juneteenth Celebration in Easton on Saturday June 17. Look for the full story and additional photos in Wednesday’s Star Democrat.
EASTON — Unity and family were two major themes at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, which took place outside the Academy Art Museum.
Nicole Chase-Powell, an attendee, said she had family all around at the event.
"It's a family event," she said. "Everyone comes together."
Powell's son, Chase, is a part of Building African American Minds, or BAAM, and performed on stage with other children in the program. The group sang "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers.
This is the 12th year of this event. Sarah Jesse, Academy Art Museum's director, said this event is a great way to celebrate the creative contributions of African American artists.
"For us, it's important that this doesn't just happen one day of the year," Jesse said. "This is something that we celebrate throughout the year. But it's nice having this opportunity to really focus on African American cultural producers."
The celebration featured live music and performances, local vendors, art, food and a free throw competition. The event was put on, in collaboration, by the Academy Art Museum, BAAM, the Frederick Douglass Honor Society, the Talbot County Free Library and Play In Color.
Devon Beck, master of ceremonies for the event and co-founder of Play In Color, said he wanted the celebration to feel like a family reunion.
"We need to bring everybody together," Beck said. "You don't need to bring anything but good energy out here."
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It became a federal holiday in 2021.
Jennifer Chrzanowski, the museum's director of communications and an organizer of the event, said she was most excited for the free throw competition that Play In Color hosted.
"This is the first time we've ever incorporated something like this into the festival, so it's really brand new," Chrzanowksi said.
The celebration took place at the same time as the Delmarva Pride Festival on South Harrison Street. The organizers of both events joined to share resources, including the food court.
"The opportunity to be able to be a part of Pride's festival and for Pride to be a part of Juneteenth, it just shows that we're all kind of in solidarity together," Jesse said. "It's also nice for visitors, because it's just one big fun party here in Easton."
Jasmine Sun and Paige Dempsey attended both events after seeing a flyer for the Pride Festival.
"It's just nice seeing everyone outside, coming together," Sun said.
For Beck, the master of ceremonies, the holiday is an important one.
"Juneteenth is important to me because it's a way for us to celebrate independence for us in this country," Beck said.
