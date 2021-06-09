CHESTERTOWN — Juneteenth, an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is expanding to a nearly weeklong celebration here.
In a partnership between the Black Union of Kent County and the Town of Chestertown, under the unification pillar of the Chestertown Unites Against Racism initiative, this year’s observance of the historic anniversary of emancipation will run from Monday, June 14, through Saturday, June 19.
The theme is “Celebrating history, culture and achievement.”
In addition to the town, sponsors include the Bayside HOYAS (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success), Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project, the Hedgelawn Foundation and Kent Cultural Alliance.
John Queen, chairman of the Black Union of Kent County, rolled out the schedule of what he described as “star-studded events” to the mayor and council members at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
The holiday, which received its name by combining June and 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Texas were told they were free and that the Civil War had ended. It also is called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day or Juneteenth Independence Day.
Last year, the Black Union of Kent County partnered with the town to celebrate Juneteenth beginning with We Stand: Day of Agreement on June 16, standing up and standing together against racism and oppression in our communities.
The 2021 observance begins with four online Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) trainings, led by members of the Washington College community. They are free and open to the public. Each begins at 6:30 p.m. and lasts between 90 minutes and two hours.
The schedule is: Monday, June 14, Microaggressions; Tuesday, June 15, Identity and Privilege; Wednesday, June 16, Anti-Racism; and Thursday, June 17, Courageous Conversations.
For more information, or to register, email black unionkc@gmail.com.
“The reason the Black Union of Kent County wanted to put these trainings out is because we felt like we went through a whole year of conversations, anger, emotion, empathy, ups and downs as it pertains to racism, ups and downs as it talks about community, whether it’s Black, white, Brown or other,” Queen told the mayor and council.
“We just feel like this is one last time to go through some trainings of emotion together and then carry this over into the weekend for celebration.”
Queen said the Black Union of Kent County’s planning committee and some members of the town’s Equity Advisory Committee thought the JEDI trainings would be meaningful to the community, “but we didn’t want to bog it down and take away from the celebration and the actual day of June 19 and the Juneteenth celebration,” he said.
The Dell Foxx Company band is the headliner for a block party in Fountain Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18. There also will be food, prizes and much more, including presentations by The Race Thing with Tori and Heena, a media company that focuses on race relations in Talbot County, and Chestertown area native Imani Black of Minorities in Aquaculture, an organization committed to creating a more diverse aquaculture industry by educating minority women.
The Chesapeake Heartland African American Humanities Truck — a mobile digitization station, oral history studio and exhibit space — will be available on Friday night and all day Saturday. The public is encouraged to bring photographs, newspaper clippings, videos and other materials that show your history, your culture to be included in the archive of the history of Black communities on the Eastern Shore.
Queen described Saturday, June 19 as “the big day, the ceremonial day” with activities from noon to 8 p.m. at venues that include the Kent County Public Library, RiverArts, the Port of Chestertown Marina and Wilmer Park, which is the primary locale.
The official kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with a welcome from Mayor David Foster.
At 3 p.m. at the marina there will be an unveiling of historic signage, approved by the mayor and council, that recognizes the contributions of the enslaved people who arrived on Chestertown’s shores.
On Saturday afternoon at Wilmer Park, Savannah Shepherd will speak at 4:45 p.m. and state Del. Andrea Harrison of Prince George’s County will follow at 5:35 p.m.
Shepherd, who just completed her freshman year of college, is a social justice activist and founder of the Delaware Social Justice Remembrance Coalition.
Harrison introduced a bill in the 2021 General Assembly session that would designate June 19 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day as a state legal and employee holiday.
The afternoon’s events also will include the naming of the first recipients of the John Queen Community Impact Award and the Juneteenth Community Advocate Award.
Saturday evening is the grand finale and closing celebration, beginning at 6 o’clock with music provided by featured vocalist Karen Somerville and the 3DC Band.
At 8 p.m. there will be a candlelight ceremony celebrating history, culture and achievements.
“That light is going to represent the future, the future of the African American community, the future of their culture, the future of our history moving forward and the achievements that have yet to come,” Queen told the council.
“So we want to try to start to change some of the narratives ... as it pertains to the African American community,” he said. “We want to start looking forward and we want to start moving forward with a lot of youth and a lot of people giving their perspective on life and contributing to our culture and our community as a whole.”
For a complete schedule of events, see townof chestertown.com/event/juneteenth-celebration /2021-06-18/
Queen said volunteers are still needed. If interested, email blackunionkc@gmail.com.
