Juneteenth in Caroline

DENTON — Despite hot and humid temperatures and a few rain drops, a good crowd turned out for the second annual Juneteenth celebration in Denton, sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc. and the Caroline County Council for the Arts and hosted by Cousins Cuttin’ Up, Ty Bolden and Capri Lee. Festivities took place at the corner of Third and Market streets on Saturday, June 19, and the streets on either side were blocked off for vendors.
Town Councilwoman Doncella Wilson, who is also the co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, started the local celebration last year. She pointed out the completed community art project “Tapestry for Change,” which was started during the 2020 Juneteenth celebration, on display this year.
Minary’s Dream Alliance Board President Andrea Seals welcomed everyone and spoke briefly about the history of Juneteenth.
“Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States,” Seals said. “It was on June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the war was over and the enslaved were free. However, it’s important to note that this was two and a half years after President Lincolns’ Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.”
It took that long for the news to reach Texas, for the enslaved people to learn they “were officially, legally released from their bonds,” she said.
There was music, poetry, singing and dancing. Performers included Amiya Potts, Ayla Dennis, Taylan Wilson, Michelle Boulden-Hammond, Friends in Faith, Taj Jacobs, Tamyra Hubbard, Isaiah Sampson and more, and DJ Randy P filled the breaks with positive tunes.
Wilson recognized Moonyene Jackson-Amis as a special honoree, holding her up as a leader and a role model. Jackson-Amis was the first on the Shore to hold Juneteenth celebrations — and Kwanzaa festivals, Wilson said.
She’s a lawyer, a speech pathologist, a teacher specializing in the life of Harriet Ross Tubman, a nonprofit leader and a former elected official in Talbot County, Wilson continued.
Jackson-Amis has more than 40 years of community, humanitarian and civil rights activism in Virginia, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland, and even took part in the 1963 March on Washington at age 15, Wilson said.
Jackson-Amis said she was blessed to be a part of the service and poured libation to honor ancestors.
“We’re giving honor to those who came before us. I can hear the moaning of our families in the middle passage. I can feel the tears, and I can hear the cries of those who were lynched. But I can also feel the joy and jubilation of those who are kings and queens in the motherland and those who came to their own successes here in this country under very inhumane circumstances,” Jackson-Amis said.
She invited members of the audience to name their families too.
As for Juneteenth being declared a national holiday, Jackson-Amis said she knows some people are very happy about it, but “I don’t think we need anyone to tell us when to celebrate our own.”
It’s another check off the box, she said, but there’s no reparations; there needs to be a bill passed for reparations for Black people.
“Let’s not get happy about the holiday. I think it’s good; don’t misunderstand me. But let’s not be blind to the fact that we still don’t have equal rights in this country,” Jackson-Amis said. “Let’s continue to fight for the things that we need to elevate our young people, to elevate our own lives.”
She asked the audience to do three things:
1. Learn the Negro national anthem;
2. Take a trip somewhere there’s interesting African American history; and
3. Send something to President Joe Biden saying we want reparations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.