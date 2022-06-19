CENTREVILLE — The annual Juneteenth celebration was held at the Kennard African American Cultural Heritage Center in Centreville on June 11, a week before the official federal holiday.
Coordinated through the Kennard High School Alumni Association, whose longtime president has been Clayton Washington, and event Chair Kia Reed of Pondtown, the event commemorating June 19, 1865, the official ending of slavery in the United States was the first full scale event since 2019, as the celebration was postponed due to the pandemic in 2020, and a modified version was held in 2021.
Washington welcomed all in attendance, introducing Queen Anne’s County Commission President Chris Corchiarino who read a proclamation recognizing the importance of Juneteenth and valued contributions of people of color to the history of the county.
“Juneteenth is the nation’s oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in our nation,” Corchiarino said, “...and today emphasizes African American education, culture, art, history and achievement.”
Corchiarino noted the exhibits chronicling African American history and culture in Queen Anne’s County as an opportunity to educate and talk with all citizens and reflect on shared history.
“We encourage all citizens to embrace the occasion and pause to reflect on the privileges of freedom and the great contributions of people of African descent to this nation and the world,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Wilson was also in attendance to present the proclamation to Washington and Reed.
First declared a federal holiday late in June 2021, many businesses observed the holiday last year for the first time, while others already had in place plans to commemorate the date.
Anaiah Reed of Pondtown, 16, read a brief history of why Juneteenth was originally formed and continues to be celebrated.
As much a commemoration of the country’s end to slavery, the June 11 event also celebrated community support. Awards were presented by Washington to a number of organizations and individuals who assisted in making Juneteenth happen in Queen Anne’s County. Presented the Larrie Jones Helping Hands Award, sponsored by the Kennard Alumni Association, were Queen Anne’s County Council for the Arts in Centreville, accepted by Executive Director Rick Strittmater, and Doug Bishop, reporter for the Bay Times/Record Observer for his 20-years of news coverage of African American events in Queen Anne’s County. The award was created many years ago in honor of the memory of Kennard High School’s first and only principal.
Janice Carter received a plaque from the Kennard Alumni Association for her extended work as custodian of the Kennard Museum building, especially during the pandemic shutdown, and becoming one of three new KAA board members. Paul Kurst of the QA Department of Public Works was recognized for his fixing a problem with the Kennard building infrastructure, and Jennifer Moore, president of the QAC Historical Society, for her work in bringing the “Voices & Votes” exhibit to the Kennard building in 2021 during the minimized Juneteenth celebration. Both received framed certificates of appreciation.
The Singing Angels, a children’s choir, directed by Tramaine Hines, and Friends in Faith, an adult a cappella quartet, both performed hymns.
Inside the museum, a one-day exhibit titled “A History of the Shantytowns on Kent Narrows” was on display. Sponsored by Minary’s Dream Alliance Inc., it is a traveling exhibit and will appear again in coming months.
Outside, many vendors shared information, including the League of Women Voters of Queen Anne’s County, which will host candidate debates before the primary election, Plastic Free QA, the Democratic Party of Queen Anne’s, Kennard Alumni Association, Refill Goodness, the QA Sheriff’s Office and QA Character Counts to mention a few.
Heritage Center projects still in the works include the creation of a new African American History Resource Library. Donations of books, periodicals and videos about or by African Americans are being accepted. Also look for the new “Local African American Heroes” video series to be available online soon.
