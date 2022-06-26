CENTREVILLE — In celebration of this year’s Juneteenth, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church honored the life of U.S. Colored Troops soldier, lifelong resident of Centreville and former slave, the late James Taylor (1843-1916).
On Sunday afternoon, June 19, St. Paul’s held a special service with the dedication of a bronze plaque listing Taylor’s name and significant life accomplishments, including his marriage to the late Mary Elizabeth Clayton on June 20,1867. Their wedding ceremony took place inside St. Paul’s, whose rector at the time was a former Confederate sympathizer, the Reverend A.S. Smith.
When a slave, Taylor had been owned by a member of St. Paul’s congregation. To earn his freedom, Taylor, as many slaves did at that time, enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops. The slave owners were paid a fee by the federal government for each slave they allowed to join the Union Army to be trained to fight against the Confederate troops. Taylor was one of them. For his service, he and other former slaves were granted their freedom.
The Rev. Mary Friel, current rector of St. Paul’s, welcomed all in attendance, introducing those who participated in the plaque dedication: the Rev. William Ross Jr. of New Life Community United Methodist Church in Centreville; the Rev. Peggy Samuels, Deacon at St. Paul’s; organist Julia Morris-Myers; invited soloist Thomas Beard; and local historian and longtime member of St. Paul’s, Chris Pupke. Without Pupke’s dedicated research, Friel said, the recognition of Taylor on this Juneteenth would not have been possible.
Musical selections included congregational singing of “God Bless Our Native Land” and “America the Beautiful” along with an a capella rendition of “Going Home” by Beard.
An excerpt from Taylor’s history, Friel read, “James Taylor, who was enslaved by a member of St. Paul’s joined the Union Army during the Civil War. He served in Company K of the 39th Regiment U.S. Colored Troops. James and Mary Elizabeth Clayton were married by the Reverend A.S. Smith, a former Confederate chaplain, James served as sexton (custodian) of St. Paul’s for several decades. Today we honor his service and we remember all who died in the service of our country to preserve the Union.”
The crowd of nearly 70 men and women assembled witnessed the dedication of the plaque in Taylor’s honor with the reading of Psalm 145 and recitation of the Lord’s Prayer.
Congregants proceeded to walk from St. Paul’s to the nearby Chesterfield Cemetery, where Pupke placed a wreath at Taylor’s gravesite before returning to the church for refreshments.
Friel said, “We started planning this celebration back in January. The Episcopal Church has encouraged each local congregation to learn about their own history and role when slavery was practiced in the U.S. and decide how to implement racial reconciliation. St. Paul’s Parish was founded back in 1692 in Centreville, and we have a lot of history.”
Pupke credited county historian Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin and the Maryland State Archives for all they did it helping find information on Taylor.
“Through them,” Pupke said, “we know the man who owned James Taylor as a slave was Centreville farmer Richmond Fedelemen, who was a member of St. Paul’s. We also know that there were a total of 64 slaves owned by the members of St. Paul’s congregation. We know they did not let their former slave go fight for the Union for free. Each had to apply for a payment from the federal government to make that happen. However, this is a story that needs to be told. It’s about self-emancipation. They went on to fight for their personal freedom and the freedom of their families and their country. They showed great courage. This story is based upon facts.”
“The people at St. Paul’s did an honorable thing for James Taylor,” Ross said. “It was wonderful that they invited other African American congregations to attend and participate.”
“This story isn’t over,” Friel said, sharing her hope that a monument is erected to the U.S. Colored Troops Regiment of former Queen Anne’s County slaves who fought for their own freedom during the Civil War.
“Kent County and Talbot County already have such markers or memorials to those former slaves who fought in the U.S.C.T. I think it’s time we do that here in Queen Anne’s County,” Pupke added.
If there are other like minded people in the county who are interested in seeing this happen, they are encouraged to contact St. Paul’s.
