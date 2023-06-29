EASTON — Betty Black was joined by family and friends for her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 27, at Talbot Hospice in Easton.
Betty was joined by her younger sister, three daughters, and dozens of family members, friends and Talbot Hospice staff members. Betty’s sister, who is 95, is the sole surviving sibling of two brothers and two sisters.
Betty was born and raised on Tilghman Island, where her mother was a school teacher and her father was a minister who later became a lawyer.
She met her future husband, Alan, and moved with him when they got married to his home community of Claiborne. They would eventually move back to Tilghman, where Alan worked with one of Betty’s brothers.
While living in Tilghman, Betty worked at Tilghman Packing Company for a relative, George Harrison.
Her youngest daughter, Karen Harrison, said that when was about 18, her parents moved to Chesapeake Beach on the western shore, then to Owings, where Betty eventually went to work in a podiatrist’s office.
Betty worked as a beloved fixture in the foot doctor’s office until her early 80s, when she retired and moved in with Karen and another daughter, Dixie Haddaway.
Betty loved working outdoors — “She was always buying plants and putting them outside,” Karen said.
One neighbor in Owings, Kitty Beck Wilson, became a close and dear friend, and the two would enjoy tea together each morning.
Karen described Betty as a “healthy person,” and longevity seems to run in the family, with Betty’s mom living to age 95.
During her tenure at the podiatry practice, the doctors would talk about getting a computer system, and Betty would always make an ultimatum. “I’m quitting, I won’t do that!” she would playfully threaten.
When the practice did implement a digital system, they kept Betty on board doing what she did best, interfacing with people. “My mother was very good with people, she loves people,” her daughter said. “Everybody always wanted to come back to the office to see my mother.”
During World War II, Betty lived with her mother and father-in-law in Claiborne while her husband served in the military.
Upon his return, Alan worked as a mechanic for Noble Ford, then went to work as a painter.
When asked how old she was during a visit with Betty and her daughter Karen on Thursday, June 22, Betty said, “I don’t mind tellin’ anybody.” After a pause, she shared what Karen predicted her response would be: “85.”
On the day of the party, daughter Janice Marcellas said everybody always loved her mom. Janice said her mom’s life had not always been one of ease, and as evidence pointed to her working into her eighties.
“She was a great mom,” Janice said. “She was a sweet mom, and a great person.”
“She was a wonderful neighbor, had beautiful flowers,” said her Owings friend Wilson on the day of Betty’s party. “We hated to see her move.”
“Everybody loved her,” Wilson said of the relationship Betty had in the community and at work. Wilson said the centenarian was like a grandmother figure to her sons, and a best friend and “mother-sister” figure to her.
Wilson said she was a great person, and “still is.”
“In that little body is still a happy, loving person,” she said of her longtime friend. Wilson gets to visit Betty about once a month.
Her neighbor said Betty was a good cook who made a tasty jello salad, and remembered her cooking muskrat. No, she didn’t try any, Wilson said with a laugh, the smell of the marsh mammal cooking was a deterrent.
“Just a lovely, lovely person,” Wilson said. “Always looked like she just stepped out of a beauty parlor, just like she does today.”
