ST. MICHAELS — After a distinguished, seven-year career with more than 120 arrests, Sgt. K-9 Max is retiring from the St. Michaels Police Department after seven years.
Max's position with the police got cut because of budget changes. The police dog will not be replaced. K-9 dogs are very expensive to train as are their handlers. The town thought it was too expensive for the current budget to handle, officials said.
He will live in retirement with his current handler Cpl. Jason Adams and family “Max is always spot on. He bolts to wherever the drugs are. He is like a race car. Without him I go back to being a patrol officer," Adams said.
It was a festive sendoff for the dog on Wednesday, June 30. There were hot dogs on the grill, chilling bags of Capri Sun and dog treats in a special package. This retirement was wrapped into St. Michaels Police Department’s SMYLE (St. Michaels Youth and Law Enforcement) program. Community members came out to bid a farewell to the yellow lab.
Adams took stock of Max's work for the police force and the community.
“To go through the whole training costs $13,000. You can get another dog for two, three or four thousand dollars. What is expensive is training the handler,” Adams said. “Every agency should have at least one K-9. Drug searches need a search dog. We humans have 10 million sensors in our nose. Dogs have 240 million."
St Michaels Police Chief Anthony Smith also lauded Max's service to the waterfront town.
“We have used him in enforcement of illicit drug crimes. We have even used him in search and rescue. — a very good tool. He (doesn't) call in sick,” Smith said
Pet Supplies of St. Michaels provided Max with a goodie bag. Kids and seniors showed up to celebrate with Max.
Capt. Jeff Oswald, grill master with the hot dogs at the event, stressed the need for officers to interact with the community. “We teach the kids what it is like to be a police officer and what crime is. We want to build partnerships so that we are a friendly face. We have gotten donations from the town like hot dogs, baseball games, Six Flags. We usually go to the Shorebirds. We take them to see the helicopter, to the airport, to the fire department.”
St. Michaels' population can balloon up 10,000 people on a weekend. They have nine officers to cover it all. The chief said that domestic violence is their number one crime and if you boil it down must of the problems are drug and alcohol related.
The department has tried to address the drug addiction problem with an amnesty program. If someone comes to them and says they want to quit, they won’t arrest them and they will provide treatment options to pursue.
“That is why we have a safe station. The whole goal is that if people want to get off drugs they can come here and get help without fear of being arrested. And we can point them in the right direction,” said Smith.
At the end of the event, Max’s handler broke into the goodie bag. Max wagged his tail and seemed to smile. Retirement never tasted so sweet.
