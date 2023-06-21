OXFORD — Oxford residents elected Katrina Greer as their new commissioner on Tuesday.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. with 407 votes cast. Greer received 237 of those votes, or 58%. Her opponent, Susan Delean-Botkin, Talbot County Public Schools Board of Education member and former president, received 170 votes.
Greer will take President Jimmy Jaramillo's seat. Jaramillo did not seek reelection.
A resident of Oxford, Greer created a petition to change how the town fills commission vacancies. The petition, signed by by 215 registered town voters, asks to amend the town's charter so that vacancies are filled via special election rather than via appointment by commissioners.
Greer's term will run for three years.
Resident Raymond Sattler said he voted for Greer because he believes she will make a difference in the way the town is run.
"One of the differences I saw in the two candidates was she was not full time employed [anywhere]," Sattler said. "She promises to spend full time as a commissioner. The other person, Susan, is a nurse practitioner with a full-time practice and many other things going on. And Katrina seems like she will give full time to the town, which we really need."
Another resident, Stuart Parnes, casted his vote for Delean-Botkin, who ran against Greer in the election. He said he didn't vote for Greer because of a lack of "service to this community."
"She's an intelligent lady," Parnes said. "She's probably very sincere in her interest — but I never saw her before until about two weeks ago."
Reporter Natalie Jones contributed to this article.
