CHESTERTOWN — Over four years after demolition first began, Kent Cultural Alliance will open its doors to the newly renovated and to-be-dedicated Vincent & Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center later this month.
A grand opening, including a ribbon cutting and open house, will begin at noon Saturday, March 25. The open house will include the “Our Best ‘Foot’ Forward” exhibition, featuring 12” x 12” visual and written art from local artists.
More than 64 local artists will display their artwork at the opening reception, Director of the Kent Cultural Alliance John Schratwieser said in an interview at the renovated building, located at 101 Spring Ave. in Chestertown, March 10.
“We have from elementary school to octogenarians, they are established artists and new artists and experimental artists,” Schratwieser said. “It’s everything from … painting and drawing to poetry to some music, some video segments, a little bit of everything, which is what we really wanted.”
Schratwieser said that exhibit is an opportunity for artists in Kent County “to be a part of this celebration, because that’s what this organization is really about.”
That first exhibit will be on display for two weeks following the ribbon cutting.
Also as part of the grand opening, there will be a concert and dedication at the Garfield Center for the Arts with performances by the Kent County High School Jazz Band, Marlon Saunders, Sue Matthews, The New Gospelites, Capt. Andy McCown, Pam and Bob Ortiz, Meredith Hadaway, Sylvia Frazier, Joe Holt, River Voices, Robert Earl Price, Sombarkin, Diane and Jim Landkroener and Prairie Prince.
Tickets for the concert at $25. The proceeds will be used for a permanent grant fund for independent artists in Kent County.
KCA previously received $15,000 as part of COVID relief funding, which it split into 30 grants of $500 each for artist living in Kent County to work on any project.
“We love how that money went out and is giving people the opportunity to try something new,” Schratwieser said.
The concert will be an annual event to raise money for that grant fund.
So who are the people for whom the building is being dedicated?
“John refers to it as the Raimond Center, that tickles me,” Leslie Prince Raimond said in an interview Monday.
Raimond and her husband helped establish the Kent County Arts Council, which would later become the Kent Cultural Alliance, in the 1970s. At that time, arts councils were being established at national, state and local levels to fund the arts.
“Vince decided that the arts were as important as any other aspect of the culture and was very excited to be part of this burgeoning,” Raimond said.
Raimond said having the building dedicated to her and her husband was a “surprise” and “not anything she ever dreamed of, so I feel very honored.”
Raimond, who assisted her husband throughout his tenure, took over as the executive director of the Kent County Arts Council in the early 1990s, she said.
Though it later moved, Raimond said the Kent County Arts Council was originally housed in the very building to be named for her and her husband, then called the Town Arts Building.
The original “Town Arts Building” sign was preserved during the demolition stages of the project, Raimond said, and has been permanently installed in the conference room of the renovated building.
Another permanent installation in the center is a portrait of Isaac Mason, completed by Jason Patterson, which is displayed in the lobby, immediately to the left as visitors walk into the building.
According to an Instagram post from Feb. 28, KCA commissioned the portrait in 2019 when Patterson was its first resident artist.
Mason was enslaved in the building in the 1830s and ’40s before escaping Dec. 26, 1893. Mason published an autobiography which featured the original photograph on which the portrait is based, according to the Instagram post.
The building has gone by many names and has seen several renovations since it was built.
“It kept getting added to and Victorianised and it was moved and it was turned around,” Raimond said. “Porches were put on and then porches would be covered up and it would become another living space or other space.”
The function of the building has also changed over the years.
“There would be insurance offices, there would be a boarding house at one time, there was all these different things that could happen to a building that was in a beautiful position in a community and this is its latest iteration,” Leslie said. “And I think this iteration is just taking advantage of the spirit of community from way back when.”
“We chose a building that is an important historic building but it also is an anchor building for downtown Chestertown, which is the county seat of Kent County,” Schratwieser added. “So here we are as one of the first buildings that people experience when they come into town from the north, they come … onto Spring Avenue, on the gateway to the arts and entertainment district, gateway to the historic district, gateway to the main street district.”
The demolition portion of the project began in October 2018. KCA received the certificate of occupancy Feb. 23 — and moved in that same day.
The total project cost was about $2.3 million, Schratwieser said. Over $1 million for the project came from capital grants from the state. The remaining balance came from donations from Kent County residents.
Raimond said she was “blown away” by how “beautiful” the renovated building is.
She said that many of the “amazing legacy” of Raimonds and Princes would be in attendance of the ribbon cutting.
“I hope to have everyone there not only as community, but Vince’s family legacy will be standing on that porch,” she said. “That’s important to me.”
The Vincent & Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center will not only house the Kent Cultural Alliance offices, but it will provide a space for artists in residence to live and work, and will have many community functions.
The first floor of the building includes the KCA offices and a conference room, which has speakers and a camera installed to more easily conduct virtual meetings. Because of those capabilities, the space is available to community organizations who need access to that technology.
The main gallery space, located along the right side of the building, will be used for all kinds of programming.
“Yes it’s an art gallery, yes it’s an exhibit space, but its also a community space so educational programming, one-off programming, mini concerts, poetry readings, conferences,” Schratwieser said of the use of that gallery.
Toward the back on the first floor are four artist studios to be used by artists in residence. Those residencies are interdisciplinary, and one studio is double insulated and soundproofed to function as a sound studio. Each studio is also independently vented, so any fumes emitted by an artists’ materials will not spread in the building.
The second floor is the private residency space, complete with a kitchen, common area, four bedrooms with individual bathrooms and a full washer and drier. Three of the bedrooms will have queen sized beds while the fourth will have a king.
“There may be a situation where we may bring a husband and wife team or a partner team to work on a project together and they’ll want to stay in the same room, so having a king sized bed just accommodates that,” Schratwieser said.
The building is ADA compliant with a lift elevator and an ADA equipped bathroom in one of the upstairs bedrooms.
Original beams can be seen in one of the bedrooms and the common space.
“They are very, very historic and we wanted them exposed for that reason so that people could see the historic nature of the building,” Schratwieser said.
Schratwieser said the first live-in guests will be at the center for the National Music Festival in June.
“It’s a multifunction building,” Schratwieser said. “The residencies are a big component of it in terms of the upstairs space and the studio space, but even our residencies are very community focused.”
While not all of the residencies have been planned, Schratwieser said KCA aims to host three, six-week programs a year.
“Our residencies will focus on social impact art and really just sort of having these visiting artists act as a bridge between social or civic issues and community,” Schratwieser said.
Toward the end of the residency, there will be an exhibition of the artist’ work, be it completed works or in-progress pieces that show process.
The first residency opportunity will be in partnership with ShoreRivers and artists will be imbedded with the river keepers for a week to learn about the rivers. Four artists will then spend six weeks creating art that will focus on the needs of the rivers.
“That’s what this is really all about; using the arts to engage people in these really important conversations both civic and social around our community,” Schratwieser said.
