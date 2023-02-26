KCHS alumni request naming stage after former teacher

ROCK HALL — For the third time in as many years, a request has been made to name a Kent County Public Schools facility after someone.
At the Board of Education’s meeting Feb. 13, Bill Arrowood, representing a group of Kent County High School alumni, requested that the stage at the high school be named after Sylvia Maloney. He said Maloney taught there for over 30 years.
“(Maloney) inspired many with their first introduction to the theatrical arts, many of which went on to make it a lifelong passion and career,” Arrowood told the board. “Mrs. Maloney’s impact continues not only for the students of KCHS, but she is still actively engaging student dramatic arts in Kent and Queen Anne’s (counties) at Church Hill Theater.”
Arrowood said he was making the request of the board because, “I really believe that we should honor the people worth honoring while they are here with us to honor them.”
Arrowood added that 2023 was also significant because the play being produced at the high school, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” is one that Maloney directed during her tenure — one in which Arrowood and his classmates performed.
“As we saw this time coming back full circle, we thought, ‘what a wonderful way to consider honoring one of our teachers,’” he said.
Board Member Francoise Sullivan thanked Arrowood and other members of the 1992 cast of that production for their contribution to this year’s production.
That request is for future consideration. At a future meeting, the board can consider recommendations that may be appropriate, according to the Feb. 13 agenda.
If the board moves forward with the naming, the school system will form a naming committee to explore name options for the stage and solicit public input in accordance with its naming policy, Superintendent Karen Couch explained at the meeting.
Other recent naming opportunities have been the black box theater at Kent County High School and the media center at H.H. Garnet Elementary School.
The black box theater at Kent County High School was named after the late Tom McHugh in 2021. McHugh helped develop that space with Keith Wharton.
Just last year, the media center at H.H. Garnet Elementary School was named for Emma L. Grason Miller, who helped found Garnet — originally the first high school in Kent County for Black students — as the supervisor of colored schools here in 1915.
Also during that board of education meeting, Couch announced that the new Maryland school rankings have been made available, and Kent County ha moved up to number 18 in the state. A more in depth discussion on those rankings will occur at the board’s special quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
