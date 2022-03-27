ROCK HALL — Each school in the Kent County Public School system has announced its winner of the annual Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year awards.
According to a news release, every year, KCPS honors a top teacher and support employee. In the months leading up to the big announcement, each school recognizes a pair of staff members.
This year’s school awards presentations were held mid-March. KCPS Superintendent Karen Couch was joined by administrators in surprising each of the winners.
“We are so proud to have such outstanding employees as part of our work family. Each one has worked tirelessly to make a difference in our schools. I appreciate their dedication and passion for their jobs,” Couch said in the release.
This year’s honorees for each school are:
• Kent County High School: engineering teacher Brett King and instructional assistant Laura Johnson
• Kent County Middle School: science teacher Karen Carty and instructional assistant Peggy Brown
• Galena Elementary School: second grade teacher Erin Legg and school secretary Stephanie Krastel
• H.H. Garnet Elementary School: fourth grade teacher Courtney Spiering and cafeteria manager Christine Cox
• Rock Hall Elementary School: special education teacher Lori Receski and custodian James Cornelius Jr.
• Central Office Support Employee of the Year: student services secretary LaKesha Hoxter.
The Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year awards will be announced at a special event later this spring in the Kent County High School auditorium, the release states.
In addition, the annual Promising Educator Award will be given that evening to a teacher who has been in the classroom for no more than three years.
This year’s nominees are special education teacher Alixandria Murphy and first grade teacher Rebeka Vansant, both at Galena Elementary School, and special education teacher Katelyn Boardman at Rock Hall Elementary School.
“We are very proud to announce our three finalists for the Promising Educator Award,” said Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources, in the release. “All three finalists bring outstanding attributes with them, allowing them to reach the social, emotional and academic needs of their students. We look forward to watching each of these candidates grow and remain excited to see the positive impact they will have on all current and future KCPS students.”
