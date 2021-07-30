ROCK HALL — Kent County Public Schools presented the first look at its reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year at a specially called Board of Education meeting on Thursday, July 22.
The first day of school is set for Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“What I bring to you tonight is a live, in-process document of our plan,” Director of Teaching and Learning Gina Jachimowicz told the school board members.
According to the plan, all students will be returning to in-person, face-to-face instruction in the fall — though the online and hybrid learning models are included in the reopening plan in case KCPS needs to pivot.
“We are excited and … confident at this point about being able to return fully back to the way we typically go to school,” Jachimowicz said.
COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for students who are eligible to receive one, though they are encouraged.
“One of the things we were told at the state level is vaccinations aren’t mandatory. We can’t require that all of our students receive the vaccination. We can encourage them, we can try to impose the importance of having the vaccination. But to require the vaccination — same with our staff, we’re not at a place where we can require our staff to be vaccinated,” Superintendent Karen Couch said.
It is unknown at this time if masks will be required in classrooms. They are, however, required on the buses.
“At this point in time, (the Maryland State Department of Education) is stating it is optional for masks to be worn in the schools, and that is per the order by Gov. (Larry) Hogan as of July 1 that masks are not required in schools. However it is highly recommended that if you’re not vaccinated that you would wear a mask,” Couch said.
The Schoology platform will continue to be a resource for students and teachers through specialized instruction, archiving recorded lessons and keeping students who may be quarantined in contact with teachers during that period.
KCPS also will be returning to its pre-pandemic attendance policy that outlines chronic absenteeism as missing at least 18 days of school, regardless if the absence was excused or not.
“It sounds like attendance, on the surface, is going to be a really simple thing to figure out, but there are some unintended consequences of some of these particular scenarios that could come up,” said Supervisor of Student Services and Secondary Education Tracey Williams.
The grading procedures also will revert back to what was approved prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a return to the number of graded assignments — which varies based on how frequently a class meets — and the weight distribution for graded assignments in secondary grade books.
The reopening plan is fluid as guidance at the state and federal levels continues to change and evolve.
Couch said the reopening plan will be discussed again at the next regularly scheduled board meeting Aug. 9.
