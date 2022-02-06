ROCK HALL — Kent County Public Schools was able to test its brand-new virtual inclement weather day plan in real time Monday, less than two weeks after gaining state Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury’s approval.
“Reports from principals and families have been very positive,” Superintendent Karen Couch wrote in an email to the Kent County News on Tuesday.
She added, “Attendance and student engagement was high and there were very few tech issues. Overall, it was a great day to continue virtual instruction.”
The plan allows for online instruction on what would otherwise be a day off due to inclement weather.
KCPS used all four of its budgeted inclement weather days for the 2021-22 academic year during a snowstorm in the first week of January.
Schools here also were shuttered Jan. 20 due to a forecast of snow.
Cheryl Bachmann, who is president of the Kent County Teachers Association, said online instruction on Monday went “really well” overall.
“I think some of the newer teachers who had not used (the online learning platform) Schoology for conferencing last year had some hiccups, but they were fixed pretty quickly,” she wrote. “Special teachers at the elementary level had some pretty large classes to handle (K-2) and (3-5), but seemed to handle it really well.”
Bachmann said students at all grade levels seemed to do well with the virtual platform and parents were patient and helpful with younger students.
Looking ahead, Bachmann said the school system must make sure that students have the connectivity resources they need. Some households have multiple children in class at the same time and many teachers are also parents, she noted.
“Everyone being patient with each other and extending some grace to each other is important moving forward,” she said.
The school system’s virtual inclement weather day plan — which can be implemented only for this school year — was adopted by the Board of Education at a special meeting Jan. 19.
“Superintendents were told that we cannot substitute virtual learning in lieu of a snow day unless it’s approved by the Maryland State Department of Education,” Couch told board members at the Jan. 19 meeting. “We had to wait until we had guidance from Mr. Choudhury in order to determine what the criteria was for having our plan approved.”
Couch told the board members that she received that guidance over the weekend leading up to their Jan. 19 meeting.
Maryland State Department of Education requirements for any school system’s plan for virtual inclement weather days include a minimum of four hours of synchronous instruction for all students; attendance taken for students and teachers; and opportunities for students to make up work missed during the inclement weather day.
The plan is to be posted on the school system’s website and it must be presented publicly at a school board meeting.
Couch said a “skeleton” of what KCPS’ policy would look like had been in the works ahead of the MSDE guidance she received.
While a tentative plan was submitted to the state superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Couch said the plan had not yet been reviewed or approved by Choudhury at the time of the special BOE meeting. That’s why Jan. 20 was an inclement weather closure rather than the first virtual inclement weather day.
Without virtual learning, additional inclement weather closures would cause KCPS to add instructional days to the calendar or seek a waiver from the state for lost days.
KCPS’ plan includes both synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities. The school system will provide all students and staff with a district-issued device to take home.
According to the plan, hotspots have been provided “to families in need to ensure all KCPS students have equal access to instruction should a virtual inclement weather day occur.” Paper options will be provided to students for whom there is no internet access and hotspots do not have a strong enough signal.
A survey was previously sent out to gauge students’ internet access at home, so teachers will know in advance whether a student is likely to miss class due to technological issues, Teaching and Learning Director Gina Jachimowicz told the school board at the special meeting.
“Because this is during inclement weather and not just a switch to virtual learning, we won’t be providing lunches or meals,” board member Francoise Sullivan said at the meeting. “I just wanted to make sure that was understood by people as well.”
Couch noted that meals were not provided on snow days anyway.
“We’re trying to mitigate the effect of adding additional days at the end of the year, we’re trying to have learning occur. It seems pretty simple,” board President Joe Goetz said.
“And we may not even have to use it,” Jachimowicz said. “At least that’s my hope.”
The vote was 3-0 to approve the plan. Board members Nivek Johnson, the newly seated vice president, and Trish McGee did not attend the meeting.
McGee is editor of the Kent County News.
A letter that Couch sent home to parents states: “During virtual inclement weather days, teachers will deliver live instruction via our Learning Management System (LMS), Schoology. Within Schoology LMS, teachers are able to schedule live sessions called Conferences. Schoology also offers a place for teachers to house essential materials that are essential for the day’s lesson.”
KCPS will post “refresher” videos on the school system’s website to assist parents in navigating the Schoology platform. Schoology was used originally when KCPS pivoted to online learning in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If a student is absent for virtual instruction, their absence will be coded as an excused absence upon completion of the make-up work in accordance with the KCPS Make-Up Work policy,” the letter states.
MSDE approved Kent’s plan Thursday morning, Jan. 20.
Examples of the schedules for elementary, middle and high school students, as well as the full plan, are available on the school system’s website.
