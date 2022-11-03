KCPS receives most feedback at final listening session

CHESTERTOWN — Attendance for the fourth and final listening session on the future of Kent County Middle School more than tripled from the first three meetings.
About 40 people gathered in the media center at Kent County Middle School in Chestertown Oct. 27 to hear the presentation and options for the middle school project. The presentation was made by David Lever, the school district’s consultant with Educational Facilities Planning LLC, and Superintendent Karen Couch.
The three options include: demolish and rebuild a new middle school at the current Chestertown site; build a new, stand alone middle school at the Worton site; or build a new middle school attached to Kent County High School in Worton.
Attendees’ questions and concerns ranged from the potential for age mixing to more detailed cost analyses to marketing and feasibility studies to maintenance costs for each option to plans for the Chestertown site if the school is not there to wanting to the timeline on when a vote would be and much more.
Regarding concern for age mixing should the school be built as an attachment to the high school, Lever said the two schools would have different bell schedules which would inherently prevent some mixing.
While some students would ride the buses all together, Couch said areas with high concentrations of students would likely get separate buses.
Several attendees wondered about more specific cost breakdowns for each of the options.
Lever said the cost estimates are based a dollar per square foot figure using today’s costs without finalized designs for the options. To get more definite costs they would have to get a construction notice.
Couch said they were happy to share the cost breakdowns they currently have available.
“If that is true (the cost breakdowns are relatively even) it means that other factors become important when making the decision,” Lever said, referring to education opportunities.
Funding for the options is determined by enrollment projections and a state formula for how many square feet are needed per student. Lever said the state’s contribution is largest for option three because it leverages improvements to the high school.
Many attendees were also concerned about what would happen to the current middle school if the new structure was built on the Worton site.
Lever said that no discussions about the Chestertown site have happened yet, but if the current middle school structure remained, some level of renovation would be required, including HVAC upgrades and making the building Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, adding additional capital cost. He said an investigation of the possibilities for the site could also be part of a market study.
“If the board of ed were to abandon this building … this property, if it were to be surplussed, would belong to the county,” Couch said. “It belongs to the board of ed as long as we occupy the building and we have educational use for the building. At any point in time if we decide that we are not going to utilize this building it would surplus back to the county … it ultimately belongs to the county.”
Chestertown Councilman Tim O’Brien said he preferred to keep the middle school in Chestertown, but one of the cons for that option includes the necessary stormwater management facility. He said the town was also looking for additional stormwater management sites, including spaces around the current middle school campus. He asked if it would be possible to have an offsite stormwater management site owned by town owned that services the middle school.
Lever said he could not speak for any of the state agencies but to him it seemed, “perfectly reasonable” if it met all of the requirements.
The Worton site has the acreage for a surface level stormwater management site, whereas at Chestertown an underground site may be required.
Bryan Matthews, executive director of Kent Forward, said the middle school project needs to be a “showcase of Kent County’s commitment to education.” He asked if any of the options blended educational opportunities with economic development opportunities.
Lever said a market study would look into those economic implications. He said the board of education and county commissioners would have to agree to undertake that study.
Matthews also asked that the vote be postponed so there would be time to investigate other sites besides the ones in Chestertown and Worton.
The sites being considered currently are already owned by the board of education, Lever said, which avoids additional acquisition costs. A market study would be required to find additional sites.
One question was about the construction timeline. Lever said that if everything went perfectly, the structure should be done by January 2026. It may open in the middle of the year, or it could wait until the fall to open for the start of the 2026-27 school year.
The construction would likely take 18 months, but the decision and planning processes may push the timeline father out.
One of the reasons to add grade 5 to the middle school is to create more space at the elementary schools for the 3-year-old program and other future growth. Couch said that currently, Rock Hall Elementary School is the only one with the space to accommodate a 3-year-old program. Space is needed at both Galena and H.H. Garnet elementary schools for those programs.
No decision about the middle school project has been made yet.
