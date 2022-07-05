EASTON — Talbot County Council candidate Keasha Haythe, a Talbot County native and Easton resident, could be the first female African American on the county council, She is running on a platform of education, business and economic development, and environment.
A graduate of Easton High School with an associate’s degree in business administration from Chesapeake College and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University, she has served on local and state boards and commissions and is currently a small business development director for the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.
“As an economic development professional for more than 20 years and a small business owner, I know how critical business growth and retention are to our economic success, I am dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and small business owners and will be an advocate for businesses,” she said.
Haythe is looking forward to working with traditional industries to have policies and programs that make economic sense for the county. As a proponent of education and economic prosperity going hand-in-hand and founder of the Foundation of Hope, she is committed to supporting education funding and programs that provide students with clear pathways in business and industry through technical training or college preparation. “Having a strong, prepared workforce is critical for individual and business growth.”
As a waterman’s granddaughter, she is also committed to tackling environmental stewardship and restoration by supporting our farmers and watermen. “We must have a balance of policies that promote environmental stewardship – but don’t threaten our way of life,” she said.
Haythe and her husband Marcus live in Easton. They have three children, Marcus Jr., who has served in the U.S. Army, and Miniah and Isaiah.
She will be holding listening sessions throughout the county to hear concerns, ideas and discuss her agenda. For more information, visit Keasha4Talbot.com
