EASTON — “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.”
Those words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so ingrained themselves in Keasha Nichols Haythe’s teenaged memory, they’ve become a theme, and at times a galvanizing influence, in her life.
Haythe, 49, the first African American woman to serve on the Talbot County Council, blazed other trails, including serving as the first African American director of Dorchester County’s Department of Economic Development for seven years and founding the nonprofit Foundation of Hope, based in Easton.
The Talbot County native was born in Easton and grew up in Trappe. Her grandfather was a Bellevue waterman, and her grandmothers were domestic workers.
“I trust and believe that everything happens for a reason, and God will put you where you need to be for a specific reason and a specific time,” Haythe said.
“And I truly believe that God used Martin Luther King for a specific time to bring some things to light — and for change,” she said.
As a child growing up in Trappe and attending White Marsh Elementary School, Haythe said, “We had a good sense of community growing up in Whitemarsh. ... My teachers treated me with respect throughout school. I can’t say that there was any difference of the way I was personally treated.”
However, when her own 7-year-old son was racially profiled in a public parking lot by Easton police officers in 1998, following a nearby theft, that “one incident stayed with me and still stays with me,” she said.
Although emotionally scarred by the incident, Marcus Haythe Jr. went on to serve in the U.S. Army and now works for the Department of Justice.
Haythe and her husband, Marcus Sr. are the parents of two other grown children, Miniah and Isaiah. They advise their sons to “be careful wherever they are.”
“I mean, it’s a reality and unless you can see it through the lens of someone else, you really cannot say that this is not happening in the world today,” Haythe said. “So, when someone says that it’s happening, and they are a person of color or African American, you should believe them. You shouldn’t have to experience it for yourself because if you’re not a person of color, you can’t really experience it, so you can’t see it through someone else’s lens.”
While she believes they are not in the majority, Haythe said she is sometimes “taken aback” by insensitive comments by elected officials and others. “Judging people by the color of their skin — it’s not a liberal or a conservative issue, … it’s not a Republican or Democrat issue, because it’s on both sides.”
The key to equality and justice is building on the foundation on which stood King and the religious community who organized the March on Washington, Haythe said.
“The whole movement and the speech was from a religious perspective and his belief in God,” she said. “It has been my faith and my belief in God that has kept me grounded, and not focusing on what other people may say about … the color of my skin or what have you.”
“I believe that for our community to heal, for us to not judge people by the color of their skin, it’s going to take the religious community, because they have been the rock and the foundation of our nation,” Haythe said. “And the very foundation of a community is our churches,”
“I believe we do have a great community,” she said. “And I believe the more that we come together in unity and love, the more we will start to see Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech and goal realized in our own community,” she said.
“And then that will spread throughout the Eastern Shore.”
