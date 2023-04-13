The Oxford Commissioners beam after swearing in Eric Kellner as the town’s new police chief Tuesday, April 11. From left: Commissioner Brian Wells, Commissioner Tom Costigan, Kellner and Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo.
Oxford’s new police chief Eric Kellner, left, recites the oath of office, administered by Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo, at a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, April 11.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
OXFORD — Eric Kellner took the helm as Oxford’s newest police chief Tuesday, promising hard work and dedicated service to the town.
The swearing-in ceremony, held at the start of the Oxford Commissioners’ regular meeting, was well attended by residents and fellow law enforcement officers.
Oxford Commission President Jimmy Jaramillo administered the oath of office to Kellner, shaking hands with the new chief as the crowd applauded.
Kellner comes to Oxford after more than 20 years with the Easton Police Department, where he served as a first sergeant and the executive officer of EPD’s patrol division. His previous assignments included supervising bike patrol, being a Maryland Police Training Commission instructor, working on the narcotics unit and being a SWAT team leader.
Kellner is also a lifetime member of the Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department and works part-time as an EMT for Caroline County Emergency Services.
The town commissioners first announced the leadership change on March 14, about a month after former Police Chief Patrick Maxwell suddenly retired. Kellner introduced himself to the town at the commissioners’ March 28 meeting.
Kellner opened his comments to the audience with words of gratitude, thanking fellow officers who came to the swearing-in ceremony to support him and the town commissioners and town manager for giving him the opportunity to serve at the helm of the town’s police department.
“I think anyone here that you see in uniform that you would talk to tonight knows what values I have, and one of those values is hard work: you don’t get anywhere in this life without working hard,” he said.
Kellner said that one thing that appealed to him about the position was the opportunity to be a working chief, explaining that, in bigger agencies, police chiefs are usually saddled with administrative duties.
“But here, I get to be out and about in the community, get to work the road patrol and do all the administrative fun stuff,” he said, eliciting laughs from the audience.
Kellner added that he didn’t take the position lightly, referencing nights, weekends and holidays away from home and his family to do what the job required. He nodded to his wife, a fellow officer with the Easton Police Department, for her support and understanding of the job’s responsibilities.
“I understood that when I took on this job, and I fully intend to do that and serve you, the citizens, to the best of my ability,” he said, later adding: “I won’t let you down.”
