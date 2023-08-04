WASHINGTON — Jill Bramble, who says the lessons she learned in 4-H while growing up in Kent County informed her leadership mode, has ascended to the very top of the organization.
She has been named president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, the private sector, nonprofit partner of Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program that focuses on fundraising, brand management, communications, and legal and fiduciary services.
Her first day in the new role is Aug. 18.
Bramble’s appointment followed an 18-month, externally led search. According to a news release, the National 4-H Council board of trustees was unanimous in its support of Bramble.
She has spent nearly 20 years as a member of the National 4-H Council team, beginning as a grant writer, and is currently the executive vice president and chief growth officer.
“I am humbled and honored to have this opportunity,” Bramble said in a telephone interview July 23. “4-H did so much for me as a young person. ... I feel so fortunate to be a product of this organization and I want to give back.”
Bramble said she stands on the shoulders of many Kent County mentors, family and friends. Among those she listed by name are John Hall, who was the University of Maryland Extension agent during her youth, Laura Bradley, and the Debnam, Crow, Dulin, Lott, Moffett and Hill families.
Bramble traces her 4-H lineage to great-grandmother Susan Clarkson Fry who was a volunteer and supported the program in Montgomery County.
Maternal grandparents Edwin C. “Pop” and Lorraine Fry, and their four young children, moved to Fair Hill Farms, near Chestertown, in 1960.
The Fry family continues to own and operate the dairy and grain farm. The youngsters in the family, Matt and Megan Fry’s sons Reid and Owen, are Intermediate age 4-H’ers in the Kent Clover Calf Club.
In the 1980s, as a member of the Kennedyville Blue Banner 4-H Club, Bramble was involved in dairy, public speaking and photography projects and the ambassador program.
“I was a complete failure in all the sewing projects,” she said in the phone interview, good-naturedly poking fun at herself.
Pat Hill, who was the club leader then, said she was pleased and proud — but not surprised — to learn of Bramble’s promotion.
As a youth, Bramble embraced the 4-H motto “To make the best better,” according to Hill.
“I think she’s still striving to that end,” Hill wrote in an email Sunday. “’Pop’ Fry (Mr. Ed) would have been so proud.”
Hill pointed to Bramble as “a role model for current 4-H members and all of Kent County youth.”
One of Hill’s most treasured keepsakes is a counted cross-stitch 4-H emblem that Bramble made as a 4-H’er. Hill said she hangs that ornament on her Christmas tree every year.
Another of Bramble’s local supporters is Beth Hill, who has been the 4-H educator with University of Maryland Extension in Kent County for 28 years.
“It’s amazing,” Beth Hill said of Bramble’s appointment.
In an interview July 22, during the final night of the Kent County Fair, Beth Hill said: “We’re very proud that someone who had a passion for 4-H as a young person took that passion to the national level, helping kids across the country.”
She recalled that Bramble was invaluable in helping Kent County 4-H meet the endowment challenge of raising $10,000 in five years.
“Jill met with me in my office (in 2006) and told me, ‘You can do this,’” Beth Hill said.
Through car washes and bake sales and other events, Kent 4-H’ers raised the $10,000 in three years.
Bramble’s grandparents, the Frys, made the first donation.
Today, the endowment is at $86,000, according to Beth Hill.
Nonprofit leadership was not the original plan for Bramble, who graduated from the University of Colorado in 1993 with a degree in kinesiology as a step toward a possible career as a physical therapist.
Instead, she returned to Kent County about the same time that a family member was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She started out as a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and ultimately landed a job as income development director tasked with corporate and special event fundraising for the mid-Atlantic division.
Bramble said that’s when the proverbial light bulb went off in her head that the more resources and donations you raise, the more you can impact a mission.
She credited the six years she spent with the Cancer Society for sparking her interest in nonprofit leadership.
Bramble went back to school and earned a master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Maryland in 2001.
From there she joined Just Cause Consultants in Chestertown, where she flourished under the mentorship of Linda Walls in grant writing as well as learning the ins and outs of board development and strategic planning for nonprofits and funders.
As Bramble and her husband Scott started their family — son Nick and daughter Jordan are now college graduates — she said she began to give serious thought about “how kids grow and what is on their minds.”
In a stroke of good fortune, what Bramble described as “serendipity,” the National 4-H Council was advertising for a grant writer.
She remembered thinking that after having had the opportunity as a youngster to grow through 4-H, she needed to “pay it forward,” and her excitement about leading nonprofits made this an ideal opportunity for her.
Hired in May 2005, she has spent the past 18 years and three months with the National 4-H Council.
As a senior vice president and chief development officer, Bramble led the national resource development team that advances strategic individual, corporate and foundation partnerships in support of the 4-H mission.
In March 2022, she was elevated to executive vice president and chief growth officer.
Bramble said part of what drives her is the ideal that all youth have access to the opportunities that 4-H offers, which include growing life skills like confidence, independence, resilience and compassion.
4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, with six million boys and girls ages 5 to 19 and 600,000 volunteers nationwide.
The origin of 4-H dates to the turn of the 20th century, and was first called a Corn Club because agriculture was then the leading industry.
While ag is still very much a part pf 4-H, the organization is expanding to include robotics, coding, engineering and even artificial intelligence.
Bramble said 4-H is a microcosm of America, and what people see locally differs in each community. For example, in the inner city of Dallas, Texas, the program is focused on technology and AI.
“I don’t want to take away from how critical agriculture is — it provides food, clothing and housing — but 4-H is more than that,” Bramble said. “It is to encourage kids to take on leadership roles and engage them in their communities.”
Bramble said she has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of 4-H programs.
“As the leader of the National 4-H Council, I will spend every single day ensuring all kids have access to the powerful, life-changing outcomes that I experienced in my own childhood,” she said in a news release.
“I have endless faith in the leadership of the next generation if we give them the tools they need to be successful,” she said, adding that her role “will be to empower Cooperative Extension 4-H educators to help America’s youth reach their full potential.”
In announcing Bramble’s appointment, the National 4-H Council noted her 18 years of successful leadership experience at the organization and a deep commitment to its mission, values and goals.
Throughout her time with the National 4-H Council, Bramble “has consistently demonstrated her dedication to empowering young people, fostering innovation, and strengthening partnerships,” the organization stated in a news release. “Her strategic insights, collaborative approach, and passion for positive youth development make her the ideal candidate to lead the National 4-H Council into its next phase of growth and impact.”
Bramble succeeds Jennifer Sirangelo, who is leaving after 10 years as president and CEO to lead Points of Light.
“While it’s hard to step away from 4-H,” Sirangelo said in a news release, “this transition is easier knowing that Jill will be National 4-H Council’s next leader. Jill is the best person for this role. I have the utmost confidence in her and know the future is bright with her at the helm.”
Bramble will be able to continue to work remotely from her home in Bluffton, South Carolina, while spending one week a month at headquarters in Washington. She extended an open invitation to Kent County residents, current 4-H’ers and 4-H alumni to visit whenever she is in D.C.
Kent County will always be “home,” said Bramble, who has family and friends still living here.
She said she hopes that in her new position she can continue to give back to Kent County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.