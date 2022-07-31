The greased pig contest returned to the Kent County Fair for the first time since 2019. Above, 2- and 3-year old girls chase Barbie Q Sandwich on Friday night, July 22. The first one to grab and hold the pig’s back leg was declared the winner.
Special guests of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club’s 100th anniversary celebration Thursday night, July 21 include, seated, former club leaders Jean Wright and Alice Lusby Dulin and former club members Ted Morris, Bill Sutton and Marion Townsend. Standing in the back are past and present club leaders Candace Wagner, Stacey Troyer, Jennifer Debnam, Mike Messix, Bonnie Messix, Alice Mason and Anna Dulin Nordhoff. Holding the banner are current club members Riley Wagner and Brayden Brown.
County Commissioner Tom Mason, foreground, state Sen. Stephen Hershey and state Del. Jay Jacobs read proclamations Thursday night, July 21 in recognition of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club’s 100th anniversary.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
Brylee Barnes, 10, of Millington had the market champion rabbits.
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
Will Matthews isn’t the only one hungry for crab cakes Thursday night, July 21 at the Kent County Fair.
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
Trenton Montooth and his cow Tuxedo participated in the Pretty Animal Contest Friday, July 22 at the Kent County Fair. Trenton and Tuxedo won the “most creative” award for their spy costumes.
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
Samantha Merrell encourages the crowd to bid during the livestock auction Saturday night, July 23.
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
TOLCHESTER — The Kent County Fair acknowledged the old and the new last week, toasting the 100th anniversary of the Kent Clover Calf 4-H Club as the oldest 4-H club in Maryland and cutting the ribbon on a spacious and airy new rabbit and poultry building — and that was just on the first day of the July 21-23 celebration.
After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the popular greased pig contest returned Friday night with the added attraction of 4-H alumni trying their luck.
Under the heading of good news, auction prices were up for both livestock and baked goods and the number of entries in indoor exhibits increased.
The crab cake and pork and chicken barbecue dinners, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, respectively, nearly sold out.
And new offerings like glass-blowing and goose and turkey calling contests were well-received as the Kent County Ag Center expands the focus of the fair.
The only complaint was the weather: hot, hot, hot.
But that’s come to be expected for the middle of July.
Despite the heat, “everything went smoothly,” said Beth Hill, principal agent associate with the University of Maryland Extension.
Hill was the emcee for Thursday night’s opening ceremonies, which included a welcome from Brad Morris, president of the Ag Center board, and recognition of immediate past presidents Josh Phillips and John Plummer.
Each of the 4-H clubs and their leaders paraded into the show barn, with the Clover Calf Club boasting the largest contingent.
The club started in 1922 with six charter members: Stanley Sutton, Norman Pennington, W. Franklin Moffett, Walter T. Morris Jr., Martin Sutton and Bill Urie.
Stanley Sutton’s son Bill, granddaughter Susan and great-great-grandson Rhett were in attendance Thursday, as were three generations of the Walter T. Morris family, Ted, Brad, and Cecilia and Oliver.
The Suttons and Morrises were part of the large group photo, what current Clover Calf Club leader Jennifer Debnam dubbed as “tons of generations of families” from the age of 5 up to almost 90.
The secret to the club’s success, said Debnam, whose three sons are Clover Calf alumni, is that 4-H is a family affair.
State Sen. Stephen Hershey, state Del. Jay Jacobs and Kent County Commission President Tom Mason, whose wife is a former Clover Calf Club leader and whose four children are 4-H alums, read proclamations that celebrated the Clover Calf Club’s milestone.
“Happy anniversary,” said Nia Imani Fields, assistant director of University of Maryland Extension and state 4-H leader.
She noted that 4-H, established not long after the turn of the century in Ohio, is only a little older than Kent’s Clover Calf Club.
The Clover Calf Club is the oldest continuous active 4-H club in Maryland and the only one to reach the 100-year milestone.
Fields told the large gathering that youth learn so much in 4-H — public speaking and trying new things, for example — that they carry with them throughout their life.
Each night of the fair had its signature event, with the livestock and cake auction being the big draw Saturday.
More cakes were sold than in the past, bringing in more money, though no single confectionary drew a high bid of $2,000-plus like last year.
Aubrey Clarke’s chocolate cream cake won both senior and grand champion honors.
The market champions were Brylee Barnes, rabbit; Reid Fry, lamb; Samantha Merrell, goat; Riley Wagner, steer; Anna Phillips, dairy steer; and Gracie Troyer, hog.
Also notable are the 2022 ambassadors: Drake Kennedy, Junior (8-10); Lilah Kennedy and Trenton Montooth, Intermediate (11-13); and Emily Norris, Senior (14 and older).
