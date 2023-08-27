Team photo, from bottom left, Andrew Jackson, Allison Bedell, Robin Baker and Coach Danielle Cudone. Middle row from left, Chris Dooley, Mason Callis, Scott Kuster, Tom Rickloff and Coach Travis Hayman. Top from left, Jason Hopwood (Palmer Hopwood’s dad), Coaches Ricky Freebery and Jenny Freebery, Pat Kuhl, and Jack Brosius, head coach and Olympian. Not shown here but instrumental is Josh Nagal, who didn’t compete this year due to an injury, but came to support the other athletes.
Scott Kuster earns the gold in the 500m and 200m, and bronze in the 1K.
Will Bontrager
Jen Bedell
Paddles in the air as racers line up for the 500 meter race with Kent County athlete Robin Baker, one of the top female paddlers in the state.
Will Bontrager
Chris Dooley slices through the water in the 500 meter race.
Will Bontrager
The morning of August 19 provided a beautiful, cloudless day for racing kayaks on the Chester River for the Maryland Special Olympics Kayaking Championships.
Will Bontrager
Robin Baker surges forward at the sound of the whistle.
Will Bontrager
Andrew Jackson ready to challenge the Chester River.
Danielle Cudone
Tom Rickloff and an athlete from another team wish each other well.
Danielle Cudone
Palmer Hopwood is focused, taking silver in the 100 meter race.
CHESTERTOWN — The weather was perfect, around 80 degrees, and under a cloudless sky with little wind, the Maryland Special Olympics Kayaking Championships were held at the Washington College Boathouse, Aug. 19.
The Kent County team had eight paddlers competing this year. Head coach Jack Brosius competed in the 1972 Munich games in doubles kayak.
It was an all-day affair with joyous laughter, jokes all around and upbeat music blaring on the speakers, as coaches scrambled to get the kayaks in and out of the water for the contestants.
At the starting point, on the docks, there were guides and coaches to see that everybody knew where their markers were. The races were divided up into 100 meters, 200 meters, 500 meters and 1,000 meters.
Despite the Kent County team having little numbers they had big results.
Scott Kuster took the gold in the 500m, and 200m, bronze in the 1K.
Mason Callis took the bronze in the 500m silver in the 200m.
Andrew Jackson took the silver in the 100m, and gold in the 200m.
Tom Rickloff took the silver in the 100m, gold in the 200m.
Allison Bedell took the silver in the 100m, gold in the 200m.
Palmer Hopwood took the silver in the 100m, bronze in the 200m.
Robin Baker took the gold in the 500m, and bronze in the 200m.
And Chris Dooley took the bronze in the 200m and also got the gold in the 500m.
Their coaches were proud of each one, and just as importantly, the contestants were cheering on each other and exhibiting remarkable rowing ability and perseverance.
Jenny Freebery, assistant coach, said, “It’s such an amazing experience seeing these athletes go from sometimes never having paddled a kayak before, to racing the 500 meter competing for a gold.”
She added, their work ethic is impressive and even more so the sense of team.
“We have a great group of athletes, coaches, and volunteers who really make all of this such a success.”
