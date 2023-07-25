TOLCHESTER — The 2023 Kent County fair kicked off on Wednesday, July 19, at the Kent Agricultural Center in Tolchester.
Open from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., the first day lineup included an opening ceremony, the annual dog show, the 4-H ambassador contest and karaoke.
Additionally, the fair hosted a number of Delmarva-based vendors for “Food Truck Night.” Annual favorites, like the midway attractions and the animal exhibits, were open for guests to explore.
As crowds trickled in for the day, 4-H members were eager to show off their animals, which included horses, pigs, sheep, cows, rabbits and chicken.
Bailei Caldeira, age 10, from Millington, was one of the many young club members exhibiting livestock.
At home, Caldeira owns “over 60 animals,” including 50 rabbits, two pigs, two calves, one sheep, and 13 chickens, but during the fair, she primarily showed her collection of rabbits. On Wednesday, she excitedly displayed her favorite rabbit, V, for fairgoers.
While showcasing her animals is an enjoyable aspect of the fair for Caldeira, she also loves assisting her fellow 4-H members in the upkeep of their animals.
“My favorite part [of the fair] is helping people if they need help with their animals,” Caldeira said. “Earlier I had to help my friend. She has two rabbits, so I cleaned one pen and she cleaned the other.”
Paige Miller is another 4-H member passionate about her livestock. She eagerly introduced Daiquiri, a 2-year-old dairy cow, to attendees, allowing them to enter the cow’s stall and pet her.
Despite her young age, Miller is just 16, she is well-versed in showing animals at the fair. She began competing at age 9, but has been attending the fair to support her family members for as long as she can remember.
Miller said she is passionate about the fair because it gives her the opportunity to teach community members about animals.
She likes, “...to be out here and show people how it really is. Not a lot of people know about cows, how to raise them or how they are. I like to show off the work that I put into them.”
Members of 4-H were not the only people connecting with the animals, however.
Alan Schauber of Chestertown, came to the fair to support his granddaughter, but came out of the event with a new friend — Amelia the goat. Schauber, whose grandfather was a farmer in Stillpond, appreciates the fair because it allows him to connect with his heritage, he said.
Past opening day, the fair continued through the weekend, with more opportunities for guests and 4-H members alike to connect with nature, community and heritage.
