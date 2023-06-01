CHESTERTOWN — In his Memorial Day speech Monday morning, Wayne Gilchrest shared the words of historic leaders, notably Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, before closing with a recitation by heart of the wartime poem “In Flanders Field.”
A decorated Marine who served in Vietnam before setting out on a path that would take him from the history classrooms of Kent County High School to the halls of the U.S. Congress and now the council chambers of the Town of Betterton, Gilchrest spoke from a stage in the 200-block of High Street, in the shadow of iconic Stam’s Hall.
He told the larger-than-usual gathering that Memorial Day is a time to come together as a nation to remember all Americans who have perished in our wars.
He said it is significant that the day, which is now a federal holiday, is observed in the month of May when flowers are in bloom, symbolically providing a “healing balm to the agony of war.”
Gilchrest then read the Gettysburg Address — three paragraphs, 10 sentences, 272 words — which Lincoln delivered Nov. 19, 1863 at the battlefield in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where 50,000 men had been killed.
Lincoln’s message was that the ideals of equality and freedom are worth dying for and that it is up to the living to carry on the work of those who gave the last full measure of devotion.
The aim was to bring the nation together so that as Lincoln said, “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth,”.
Those words spoken so long ago, Gilchrest said, are still relevant.
He recalled his own experience as a Marine in wartime in the mid-1960s, going to fight to defend the Constitution, to defend freedom.
To wrap things up, Gilchrest recited “In Flanders Field,” a poem written in the voice of a group of soldiers who have recently died in a World War I battle.
Collectively calling themselves “the Dead,” the speakers ask the reader to join in their struggle — “take up our quarrel with the foe” — to suggest that war affects everyone.
Personalizing it, Gilchrest said he and his fellow soldiers in Vietnam “came again to find our place in democracy.”
Gilchrest then asked all veterans who had gathered for the Memorial Day parade down High Street and his talk that followed, to come out of the crowd and into the street to greet one another and be saluted publicly.
The Memorial Day observance in Chestertown began with a 9 a.m. ceremony in Chester Cemetery, under the auspices of Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post 36.
“We’re here to salute all veterans in this cemetery and those in our memory,” said Commander Paul Showalter, noting that they “fought for us and fell for us.”
In prayer, Post 36 Chaplain Melinda Smith asked that “we honor them by cherishing the rights for which they fought.”
The brief ceremony, which was sparsely attended, concluded with a recording of taps.
About an hour later, the parade of fire trucks, rescue vehicles, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and American Legion members stepped off from Dixon Drive.
Posthumously, Capt. Clif West, a surgeon assigned to the 45th MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) Unit was saluted. He accepted an invitation last year to serve as the 2023 grand marshal, but died in February — seven months shy of his 100th birthday.
The Kent County Community Band brass ensemble played patriotic music and Betsy Beals sang the national anthem.
Following Gilchrest’s speech, trumpeter Brad Hollimon performed taps off-site near the county courthouse.
As the culminating event, Sumner Hall held a ceremony at the monument in Memorial Plaza to honor the African American men from Kent County who fought for the Union in the Civil War.
Vietnam veteran Emerson Cotton and Chestertown Mayor David Foster spoke, soloist Yvette Hynson sang “Amazing Grace” and Jana Carter offered the closing prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.