CHESTERTOWN — Caroline and Dorchester counties on the Mid-Shore have reported their first case of a human monkeypox virus infection, and it’s probably just a matter of time before Kent County does too.
While it is rare in the United States, the virus “seems to be spreading much more,” Kent County Health Officer William Webb said in a telephone interview earlier this month.
“We’re concerned about it,” Webb said Aug. 1, “but we don’t think it will become another COVID.”
He said Maryland Department of Health and local health departments “will be working very hard so that it doesn’t get a foothold in the community … keep it from circulating as much as possible.”
The first case of monkeypox (MPX) in Maryland was reported June 16. Since then, 219 cases have been reported in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monkeypox is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. Symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder. This variety of monkeypox is generally not fatal but could result in lifetime scarring.
The monkeypox virus is spread by intimate contact. It is not a sexually transmitted disease, Webb said, though it is sexually associated due to the skin-to-skin contact.
Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body (hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus).
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
Anyone who has the characteristic rash or other symptoms or who thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox should call their health care provider immediately.
People can be vaccinated after exposure to monkeypox virus to help prevent monkeypox disease (i.e., post-exposure prophylaxis). This should be done within four days of exposure.
The Kent County Health Department on Aug. 2 received 20 doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the Maryland Department of Health. This is enough to vaccinate 10 individuals as full immunization requires two doses of vaccine.
On Tuesday, the federal government had announced a new administration regimen that would allow health care providers to reduce the dose of the monkeypox vaccine to one-fifth of what has been given up until now — making the vaccine available to more people.
The KCHD has not vaccinated anyone yet for monkeypox exposure from the delivered supply of vaccine, Webb said on Tuesday.
He said Kent received a one-time delivery of monkeypox (MPX) vaccine as part of an effort to prepare the whole state for this infectious disease, and is not scheduled to receive weekly allocations.
Demand for the MPX vaccine greatly exceeds the supply.
Webb said the Maryland Department of Health is prioritizing allocations of vaccine for locations that have a high number of cases or populations at greater risk of exposure.
Extensive contact tracing is being conducted by MDH and local health departments for all presumed monkeypox cases.
For more information, see www.maryland.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.